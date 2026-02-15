One Veteran Outfielder the Astros Should Sign Before Opening Day

The Houston Astros have made some offseason trades, most recently in the form of reuniting with outfielder Joey Loperfido and sending Jesus Sanchez to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange. The trade opens up some space financially for the Astros to add another position player.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

While the franchise could look to add a veteran catcher behind Yainer Diaz, the outfield situation still stands out as a weak link going into 2026. Adding Loperfido to play left field every day was smart, but having Zach Cole be an everyday starter in right field just doesn't seem as effective as the lineup configuration could be.

Houston could keep Cole on the roster to learn from other veterans currently in the MLB, but the Astros should be looking into adding a more consistent and already proven right fielder.

The Astros Should Sign Mike Tauchman

Chicago White Sox right fielder Mike Tauchman (18) reacts after a single. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A veteran bat and outfielder who feels like he would fit well in Houston is former Chicago White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman. Tauchman only played in 93 games last season with the White Sox due to an injury to begin and to end the season, but when he did play, he was productive.

After jumping from the Chicago Cubs to the White Sox last season, Tauchman hit nine home runs and drove in 40 RBIs, while hitting .263, which isn't bad whatsoever. Chicago non-tendered him this offseason, making him a free agent.

One reason Tauchman likely hasn't been signed yet is due to the injury that ended his 2025 campaign. Tauchman underwent surgery on his right knee following a meniscus tear, and having just turned 35, it could be a reason teams are hesitant.

Chicago White Sox right fielder Mike Tauchman (18) tries to catch a home run. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

According to Spotrac.com, Tauchman would be worth just over $2 million this season, which could be doable for the Astros now without having Sanchez on the payroll. He plays an average right field, despite not being the fastest player circling the bases.

He's a left-handed hitter who has had better success against the same arm-side pitcher in his career, but has been consistent against righties as well. His power resides against right-handers, but he has a career OPS of .728 against lefties.

If there were a move to be made for the Astros to finish out their offseason, it would make sense for them to bring in Tauchman. Dana Brown did say they weren't done this offseason when it came to trades, but why not just add a player on a one-year prove-it deal?

More Astros News