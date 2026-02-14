Astros Create Financial Flexibility for Possible Veteran Catcher Addition

The Houston Astros enter the 2026 campaign looking to refocus after being eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2016. One way they did that was by moving on from some additions last season, most recently in the form of Jesus Sanchez.

The Astros traded the veteran outfielder to the Toronto Blue Jays for former Houston draft pick Joey Loperfido after agreeing to give Sanchez a $6.8 million deal, avoiding arbitration. With Sanchez now in Toronto, the Blue Jays will pick up the contract, giving the Astros more flexibility financially.

Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vazquez (8) scores. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Now with some flexibility in finances, per Michael Schwab of the Ice Box Insider, Houston has interest in bringing back former Astros Christian Vázquez, who competed with the Minnesota Twins last season. Vázquez was paid $10 million last season and is likely set to make less than that in 2026.

Schwab wrote that Vázquez would likely make between five and six million this season should he sign a contract, something the Astros now have in their back pocket. However, if you asked Spotrac.com, Vázquez's market value sits just above one million for the 2026 campaign following a tough 2025.

Vázquez only played in 65 games last season, marking his lowest games played since playing 47 games in 2020. Vázquez might not be the same bat as he was, but he would be a phenomenal backup catching option to Yainer Diaz.

Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz (21) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run. | William Liang-Imagn Images

His framing took a step back last season, but his blocking was above average, and so was his pop time. Nearing the end of his career, a reunion in Houston could be the final stop on the path to a great career.

Back in 2022, Vázquez played in 35 games with the Astros and was a negative 0.1 player after joining the franchise. If anything, if Vázquez returned to the franchise, he clearly has things he would like to improve on in the world of Astros fans.

Diaz is likely to play more often than not, but every starter needs a strong backup, and Vázquez is as good as it gets. Schwab deemed Vázquez returning to the Astros as "a perfect fit," and now is a better time than ever to bring him back so he has time to mesh with the guys in spring training.

The two-time World Series champion could be the final piece of getting the band back together, as Carlos Correa is back in action alongside Jose Altuve in a Houston jersey.

