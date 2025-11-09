Reviewing Every Astros Roster Move Since Conclusion of World Series
For the first time since 2016, the Houston Astros had the entire month of October to ponder the offseason without the distraction of a playoff run.
Houston had to wait all month to play out its road map for the offseason. That meant it had to wait to activate players off the injured list, prepare to make any qualifying offers, ponder potential contract options and study other rosters to prepare to pounce on waiver claims.
By the fifth day after the conclusion of the World Series, the Astros had to have things in order, in advance of the general managers meetings this week.
Here is a review of everything the Astros did in the first week after the World Series.
Waivers and Outrights
To make room on the 40-man roster for other players, the Astros had to place players on waivers with the intention of outrighting them to the minor leagues. Houston chose five players, and one was a significant surprise — outfielder Chas McCormick. The long-time outfielder was put on waivers, along with pitcher Luis Garcia, outfielder Pedro León, pitcher John Rooney and outfielder Kenedy Corona.
Four of them cleared waivers. The Baltimore Orioles pitched up León, who was injured practically the entire season. Houston then attempted to outright the other four to Triple-A Sugar Land. But only Rooney and Corona accepted.
Because McCormick and Garcia had the service time to refuse the outright, they became free agents. Garcia will face a hard road to a contract. He just had his second Tommy John surgery in three years and likely won’t pitch until 2027.
Injured List Activations
Five days after the World Series ends there is no longer an injured list. The Astros had to activate their players on the IL. For those that were on the 60-day IL, that presents a challenge. During the season they do not count against the 40-man roster. After Friday’s deadline, they must.
So, Houston activated Rooney and Garcia, along with outfielder Zach Dezenzo and pitchers Kaleb Ort, Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski and Brandon Walter. Many of the pitchers are recovering from elbow surgery and are unlikely to pitch much in 2026.
Free Agents
Depending on contact status, players can become free agents the day after the World Series or after their options are either exercised or declined. Garcia and McCormick chose free agency after they were waived. The rest of the team’s free agents hit the market right after the World Series.
That group is led by pitcher Framber Valdez, who is considered one of the best free agent pitchers on the market and unlikely to return to Houston. The others are catcher Victor Caratini, second baseman Brendan Rodgers and pitcher Craig Kimbrel.
With all of those moves, the Astros have a full 40-man roster — for now.