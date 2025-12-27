Ranking Which Remaining Astros Free Agents Could Return in 2026

The Houston Astros have signed just one player in free agency so far, that being starting pitcher Ryan Weiss.

The Astros have traded for infielder Nick Allen and for starting pitcher Mike Burrows. The Astros have surrendered Major League talent in Mauricio Dubon and Jacob Melton in those deals.

To this point the Astros have been one of the least active teams in free agency. Houston has a significant number of players that are arbitration eligible and taking up potential payroll. But they also have five free agents that are still on the market entering January. There’s always a chance one could filter back. Here, we rank which free agents could return from least likely to most likely.

Least Likely to Most Likely Astros Free Agents to Return

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Brendan Rodgers: Signing Rodgers as a potential second baseman to help move Jose Altuve out to left field was a bust. Injuries limited him to a .191 batting average and 43 games. Houston now has a stable of young infielders on the roster and needs a player to put Isaac Paredes. Rodgers will be looking elsewhere for a deal.

Ramón Urías: Urías was acquired at the trade deadline to help with the Astros’ injury woes in the infield, and they had his arbitration rights for 2026. But Houston opted to non-tender him and let him hit free agency. That said a lot about how the Astros viewed him. He’s a versatile defender with a streaky bat and if he’s not able to find a taker on the open market Houston could attempt to bring him back on a minor league deal or, if it can deal some of its infield depth, a Major League deal.

Framber Valdez: Valdez has a three-team market for his services, and none are the Astros. The thought among experts is that he won’t return because the Astros don’t like to go long-term and big money on free agents. But if his market softens, a reunion is possible. Houston could attempt to get him on a long-term deal with options that allow Valdez to test the market again in 2027 — assuming there are no labor issues. That’s another factor for Valdez, as every team is approaching payroll beyond the current collective bargaining agreement differently.

Victor Caratini: Caratini wants more playing time, but the market isn’t getting him in a position to do that. Everyone in need of catching is on hold until J.T. Realmuto signs. That could loosen Caratini’s market and, if so, he probably won’t return. But if he remains on the market going into February, he’s the type of player the Astros could get on a one-year deal. They’re thin at the position.

Craig Kimbrel: Under the concept of “you can never have enough pitching,” it’s possible that Houston could bring Kimbrel back if he remains on the market in February. He has 440 career saves and in 14 appearances with two teams he had a 2.25 ERA last year. He can be had for cheap that makes a return possible.

Recommended Articles