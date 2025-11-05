These Are Two Most Important Targets for Astros in Free Agency
The Houston Astros are entering a critical time for their franchise after missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Injuries derailed the 2025 campaign, and the Astros were never able to overcome it. Now, they approach an offseason where general manager Dana Brown is in a tough spot.
Financially, Houston doesn't have much flexibility to work with. They have nearly $160 million tied to seven players. Brown has to turn this team back to a contender, but it will not be easy. Below is a look at two of the biggest needs for the Astros to succeed in 2026.
Astros Need Starting Pitching Help
The conversations around starting pitcher Framber Valdez will continue to ramp up over the coming weeks. Valdez is coming off a 13-win season where he finished with a 3.66 ERA through 192 innings pitched. He has been a staple in Houston's starting rotation for the last several years.
However, there were moments of turbulence between the lefty ace and the team. The cross-up on a pitch between Valdez and backup Cesar Salazar caused controversy and unnecessary drama. It's expected that Valdez has thrown his last pitch for the Astros, as they won't be able to hand him a competitive contract like he's projected to get.
This means Houston will have to look for additional starting pitching. Hunter Brown is coming off a fantastic season where he pitched to a 2.43 ERA with 206 strikeouts. He is an AL Cy Young finalist alongside Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal.
Jim Bowden of the Athletic outlined needs and goals for all 30 MLB teams. For the Astros, he wrote, "The Astros would like to re-sign Framber Valdez, but they're not afraid to walk away if the price gets too steep, like they did with George Springer and Carlos Correa in free agency and Kyle Tucker via trade."
Bowden added, "If they do lose Valdez, they'll be prepared to pivot quickly in free agency to find starting pitching, with potential targets like Dylan Cease, Zac Gallen, Ranger Suarez or Michael King."
Those are ambitious targets for Houston to pursue, but they'll have to find a way to round out the rotation regardless if they lose Valdez or not.
Find a Backup Catcher
Another player set to hit free agency is catcher Victor Caratini. He hit 12 home runs and was seventh on the team in RBIs (46). Having catching depth is often an overlooked component when building a roster, and the Astros would love to re-sign Caratini.
Bowden listed backup catcher as another need this offseason. The catching market is slim, with J.T. Realmuto highlighting the bunch. Houston could look to guys like Danny Jansen or Mitch Garver, but bringing back Caratini would be preferable.
If Houston can stay healthy next year and address these needs during the offseason, they could return to being a perennial contender in the American League.