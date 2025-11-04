3 Hitters Who Could Transform the Astros’ Lineup in 2026
With one of the best front offices in baseball, the Astros will be eager to add some offense to get this team back to the postseason in 2026. Houston's offense stayed in the middle of the pack in most categories.
They finished 12th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 16th in home runs. The Astros dealt with tons of injuries and if they can stay healthy for next year, the numbers should improve. The only hitters that will be unrestricted free agents are Victor Caratini and Brendan Rogers.
The problem is Houston doesn't have much financial flexibility. They have nearly $160 million in payroll tied to seven players. It may be tough for general manager Dana Brown to make a big splash, but let's take a look at some hitters that the Astros could pursue.
Trent Grisham
Trent Grisham turned in the best season of his career. The New York Yankees outfielder slashed .235/.348/.464 with 34 home runs and 74 RBIs. He got off to a quick start, hitting eight long balls in the month of April. However, his pre- and post-All-Star Break numbers are nearly identical.
He was a consistent piece for the Yankees' offense and would be an immediate upgrade in the outfield for Houston. However, he could command a high price and there are certainly other teams that could offer more money for the 29-year-old.
The Astros have seen firsthand the kind of hitter Grisham is. His .978 career OPS against Houston is his best against any team. He's also a two-time Gold Glove winner (2020, 2022) and would pair nicely with Cam Smith. We'll see if Grisham would be open to returning to his home state of Texas.
Cedric Mullins
After spending eight and a half seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, Cedric Mullins was traded to the New York Mets at the trade deadline. Last year, he hit 17 home runs with 59 RBIs and swiped 22 bags. His numbers don't jump off the page, but he has been a solid outfielder in the big leagues for multiple years.
His speed and range in the outfield could certainly help, but he does have a below-average arm. Last year, he made a little over $8 million. Again, the Astros don't have a ton of wiggle room to work with, and acquiring a player like Mullins can give them some outfield depth.
Danny Jansen
If Caratini leaves, Houston will have to look for a catcher to pair with Yainer Diaz. They could look to Brewers catcher Danny Jansen. He was traded to Milwaukee from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline. He's a solid defensive catcher and is an affordable option.
A season ago, he hit 14 home runs with a .215 batting average. He wouldn't be an everyday player, but he brings veteran depth to the position. Outside of J.T. Realmuto, the catching market is slim this offseason. Jansen is the youngest catcher available at 31.
The Astros may struggle to get the big names to improve the offense for next year. But, I wouldn't put it past Brown to make some noise this winter.