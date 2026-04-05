Three Reasons Astros Fans Should Be Excited — and 1 Real Concern Early

The Houston Astros have started the 2026 campaign strong and they currently sit on top of the American League West standings with a record of 6-3.

Sure, it is early in the season, but the Astros are starting to show exactly what kind of team they could be in 2026. With that, there are clear positives, backed by real production. There is also one concern that shouldn’t be ignored

Here are three reasons Houston fans should be excited and one concern based on their early season performance.

1. Yordan Alvarez Is Playing Like an MVP

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Everything starts with Yordan Alvarez and he has been crushing it so far.

Through the first nine games:

.423 AVG

3 HR

8 RBI

1.475 OPS

.590 OBP

That’s not just good production; that is elite. Coming off of a 2025 season where Alvarez was limited to just 48 games due to injuries, this is and should be the number one thing to excite fans. When Alvarez is healthy, the Astros are a completely different team.

2. The Lineup Has Real Depth Again

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Coming in at a strong number two on the list has to be the depth and strength of the lineup. Alvarez doesn’t have to carry all the weight. Multiple hitters are contributing, and if this trend continues, the win column will keep looking better.

Jose Altuve - .321 AVG, 1.071 OPS

Christian Walker - 9 RBI, 1.042 OPS

Christian Vazquez - .978 OPS

Joey Loperfido - .940 OPS

Role players are producing. The approach at the plate is proving to be disciplined and patient, and this offense is getting rewarded.

According to Baseball Savant, the Astros are in the top 1% of MLB for weighted on-base average. They are only second to the Miami Marlins for overall team batting average.

This appears to be a lineup that can wear pitchers down and score.

3. Top of Rotation Looks Legit

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

There real positives can also be found on the mound, and especially at the top.

Hunter Brown

.84 ERA

10.2 IP

1 ER

Lance McCullers Jr.

1.29 ERA

7.0 IP

1 ER

Having McCullers Jr. back and able to go seven innings is encouraging. His start was the longest he has gone in a game since 2022. The Astros are getting to see a fully stretched-out starter with swing-and-miss ability back in the rotation.

McCullers has the ability to change the pitching ceiling for the team. The frontline stability both he and Brown can offer make Houston look like a legitimate contender once again.

One Concern: Pitching Depth, Inconsistency, and Injury

The recent news that Brown is headed to the IL, is a big blow to Houston. He was put on the 15-day IL due to a right shoulder strain. This is concerning because the depth of the rotation really falls off after Brown and McCullers.

Newcomer Tatsuya Imai will start to feel more pressure now as he will likely move up to number two. Imai has started the season with a 4.32 ERA after pitching 8.1 innings in two games. He gave up six hits and four earned runs in those starts. After a bit of a rough start in his first game, Imai was impressive in his second start and if that continues, his numbers will improve significantly.

From there the warning signs are apparent:

Cristian Javier - 12.96 ERA

Bryan Abreu - 19.29 ERA

Roddery Munoz - 15.75 ERA

Mike Burrows - 5.91 ERA

Those are stats that can’t be ignored. With the team’s injury history In 2025, depth has to be at the top of the list of concerns.

There are strong pieces within the rotation, and some of these issues will work themselves out, but stability is the biggest concern right now.

The difference between a good team and a contender will come down to one thing for the Astros—whether the pitching behind their top arms can improve and stabilize.

Pitchers on Injury List