Lance McCullers Jr. Delivers Strongest Start in Years for Astros

The Houston Astros may have just gotten something they haven’t had in a very long time.

A fully stretched-out Lance McCullers Jr.

The right-hander turned in a dominant outing against the Boston Red Sox in his 2026 debut, throwing seven innings of four-hit baseball, allowing just one run, striking out nine, and walking only one.

This pitching wasn’t just effective. It may have been the most meaningful start for McCullers Jr in years.

A Start That Carries Real Significance

This wasn’t a good outing; this was a historic one.

According to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart, this marked McCullers’ longest start since September 21, 2022, when he threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

This is McCullers' longest start since throwing 7 innings on Sept. 21, 2022 at Tampa Bay. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 31, 2026

That’s nearly three full seasons between starts of this length, and for a pitcher whose career has been interrupted by injuries, that’s a major milestone.

A Career Interrupted by Injuries

McCullers’ ability has never been the question. His availability and durability have.

Over the years, he has dealt with multiple setbacks including:

arm and shoulder issues

extended time away from the mound

long rehabilitation periods.

McCullers underwent flexor tendon surgery in 2023, which put him on the sidelines for an extended stretch and raised even more questions about his long-term durability. The injury setbacks continued into the 2025 campaign when he spent three different stretches on the IL.

He finished the 2025 season 2-5 with an unimpressive 6.51 ERA in 16 appearances.

That is what made this start different and so important. This was a return to form and workload.

McCullers Incredible Outing

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The numbers McCullers put up tell an impressive story.

7.0 Innings Pitched

4 Hits

1 Earned Run

9 Strikeouts

1 Walk

That is an incredible stat line, but the most important detail is how deep McCullers worked into the game. He limited contact throughout the whole showing, and he maintained consistent command. He wasn’t just surviving out there, he was thriving and demonstrating controlled dominance.

During an interview with MLB.com, McCullers talked about his outing. “I feel good. I really just tried to come out and attack the zone and give us a good shot tonight.”

What It Means for the Astros Rotation

The entire Astros organization has to be celebrating this performance. They didn’t just need McCullers back, they needed this version of him.

If McCullers can stay healthy and effective he will be a legitimate top-of-the-rotation option who offers a swing-and-miss arm. Stability will remain a question for a while with McCullers despite this outing.

Should he continue to be impressive, he alone will raise the ceiling of the entire rotation. It is easy to dismiss this as one start, but not one like this.

This version of McCullers could change the trajectory of the season for the team.