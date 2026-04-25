Astros’ Joe Espada Details Tatsuya Imai’s Next Step in Injury Recovery

The Houston Astros had a plan to roll out one of the more underrated starting pitching rotations in Major League Baseball for the 2026 season, but injuries quickly showed how flawed the plan was.

Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier, and Tatsuya Imai hit the injured list way sooner than the front office would have wanted, but it's now the reality they live with. Mike Burrows and Lance McCullers Jr. are the only two starters who remain in the rotation from the opening series.

Timelines for the return of all three players mentioned earlier have been disclosed. Among them, free agent addition Imai appears to be the closest to returning to Houston. Imai started in three games but struggled before landing on the injured list due to right arm fatigue.

Joe Espada Reveals Next Step for Imai

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai (right) looks on as his interpreter Ryo Takagi (left) speaks to manager Joe Espada (center) during a spring training workout. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On the Astros' injury report, Imai was reported to have thrown his first bullpen session back on Monday, marking his first bullpen since hitting the injured list. Imai also threw a bullpen session on Friday ahead of the Astros hosting the New York Yankees, which is encouraging to hear.

Manager Joe Espada revealed that Imai is moving toward returning to Houston's rotation as he will begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A, as reported by Chandler Rome.

After his bullpen session today, Tatsuya Imai’s next step is a minor-league rehab outing, Joe Espada said. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 24, 2026

Espada liked what he saw from Imai, and it's even more encouraging that he will be getting some work in the minors to get back in action. While the start to his Major League career hasn't been terrific, Imai has a strong enough track record in his professional career that he just needs some extra time.

Who knows, he could have had that lingering right arm fatigue in his first few outings for the Astros, which would have impacted his first three outings. Rest assured, when he does return to the rotation, it will come at a much-needed time for Houston.

His exact return is still unknown, but with one or two strong outings in the minors where he ramps up his velocity and control, it shouldn't take him very long to return. As for now, the likes of Burrows, McCullers Jr., and Spencer Arrighetti will hold down the fort, along with other bulk bullpen arms.

In times like this, the Astros have adjusted as strongly as they could when it comes to the rotation. While it's not ideal, if Houston can keep itself afloat in time for the rest of the rotation to get healthy, the trajectory of their season could change.