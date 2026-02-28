What Espada’s ‘Put ’25 Behind Us’ Comment Means for the Astros’ 2026 Plans

The 2025 Houston Astros finished the season with 87 wins, yet it wasn't enough to secure a playoff spot. For the first time since 2016, the Astros missed the playoffs, leading many to question if the dynasty in Houston has officially come to an end.

Manager Joe Espada, entering his third season as the Astros' leader, has led the franchise to nearly 90 wins over the last two seasons, but after missing the playoffs in 2025, the spotlight is on him in 2026.

Espada recently spoke to MLB Network about moving forward from 2025, stating, "We're putting '25 behind us, and we are focusing on '26." What does that mean for the overall mindset of the franchise that was once the most feared in the American League, not too long ago?

Espada's Goals for 2026

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) walks off the field. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"We have a really good group of players here who are committed to winning, they know how to win, and we're going to get back on track," Espada said.

Espada spoke of players like Yordan Alvarez, Cam Smith, and Jake Meyers when discussing outfield work. Alvarez wants to play left field, but Espada sees him as more of a designated hitter. That doesn't mean he won't play left, but Espada is trying to move players around with efficiency.

Alvarez was injured last season and his absence left a huge hole in the Astros' everyday lineup. Espada knows this and plans to get him back to playing confidently while not worrying about his injuries.

"That balance is important to keep," Espada said. "He's a great hitter, but he also likes to go out to left field and put some at-bats behind him and go out and focus on something else defensively."

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a single. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

When Alvarez is on, the Astros are on. If he needs to get away from staying in the dugout after a tough at-bat, Espada should want to prioritize the success and mindset of his star player. If leaving 2025 is the goal, then holding Alvarez back in 2026 due to injuries in 2025 isn't in the plans.

Smith has been playing some center field this spring to help give Meyers some time off as well, something that Espada needs to prioritize getting Houston back to the success they've become known for in the last 2010s.

"Potentially having Cam in center can also be something that we're looking at, giving Jake some extra time... I'm looking for ways to keep everyone healthy."

A healthy Astros team equals a successful Astros team.