Joe Espada's Update on Yordan Alvarez Should Give Astros Lineup Flexibility

The Houston Astros are looking for a bounce-back year in 2026, after missing the playoffs last season. Keeping Yordan Alvarez healthy should be the primary objective after injuries plagued his 2025 campaign.

The 28-year-old only appeared in 48 games as he dealt with right-hand inflammation and a left ankle sprain late in the year. He hit six home runs with 27 RBIs, and the offense sorely missed his contributions.

As Alvarez looks to stay on the field this year, manager Joe Espada laid out their plans for their superstar slugger.

Alvarez Will Split Playing in Left Field and Designated Hitter

Espada spoke with MLB Network's Robert Flores and Cliff Floyd about the outlook of his ballclub. Regarding Alvarez, he said, "Yordan likes to play left field, and that balance is important to keep. Because he's a great hitter, but he also likes to go out to left field and put some at-bats behind him and go focus on something else defensively, and we're going to do that."

Last year, Alvarez played 15 games in left field and 32 at designated hitter. That has been a similar theme throughout his seven-year career, but fans could expect to see Alvarez in left field more frequently.

It's important to note that Espada mentions Alvarez's ability to go out into the field and contribute defensively. As a DH, the only way to help out is at the plate. While that is certainly Alvarez's biggest strength, getting out in the field is an easier way to flush out bad at-bats.

Alvarez Playing Left Field Gives Houston Versatility with Lineups

While Alvarez's numbers are better when he is playing defense, it also helps out Houston's lineup. With a current log jam in the infield, Alvarez playing left field could open the DH spot for Isaac Paredes.

With Carlos Correa at third base, there isn't room for Paredes in the infield while the Astros are at full strength. Putting Alvarez in left field allows both him and Paredes to flourish, while giving Espada lineup flexibility. Espada noted that Paredes is expected to play for the first time on Saturday versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Alvarez is one of the most gifted power hitters in the league today. Before 2025, he hit 30+ home runs in four straight seasons. His career slugging percentage sits at .573 with an OPS of .961. His presence makes everyone in the lineup better, so Houston desperately needs Alvarez at full strength this season. His health could dictate the outcome of the Astros' 2026 season.