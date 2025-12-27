Young Astros Infielder's Only Home Run Was Team's Longest During 2025 Campaign

The Houston Astros put together a rather difficult 2025 season, with injuries holding them back from being able to really succeed, it was a slow burn for much of the second half as they just tried desperately to get back in the fight.

While a postseason appearance was not meant to be, there were some positive moments throughout the year, more often than not when Hunter Brown took the mound, for one.

With that difficult year now in the rearview mirror, they look ahead to 2026 with a somewhat revamped coaching staff and some roster changes likely coming as the winter continues on. While the MLB offseason has been a bit slow so far, many moves will likely start picking up during the first week or two of 2026, as

Taking a look back at that previous season, one of the things that stood out was the team's offensive splits when looking at pre- and post-All-Star break, as they completely fell apart in the latter. On the bright side, there were some good showings throughout the year, including their longest home run of the season, which, to no one's surprise, came at Coors Field.

Who Hit the Astros Longest Home Run of 2025?

The longest home run of 2025 for Houston came from one of the candidates many would have least expected to have it. That being infielder Shay Whitcomb, who coincidentally only hit one homer during the season, but that one was the longest of the year, clocking in at 451 feet against the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field.

Shay Whitcomb's first Major League homer traveled 451 feet 😳 pic.twitter.com/dc0gwmJx5I — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2025

This is rather impressive, given Whitcomb had only played 20 games prior to 2025, and was still working his way up to being ready for MLB-level competition. Even this year, he played the same number of games; he just happened to absolutely demolish this baseball in one of the stadiums that is most friendly to batters.

He has displayed more power as of late, hitting 35 home runs in 2023 between Double-A and Triple-A, and 25 in each of the last two seasons in Triple-A, so he is starting to really integrate that portion of baseball into his game. While he still has work to do to get ready for a full-time role in the MLB, he has plenty of tools to build from in the future, which is exactly what the Astros were looking for with him. Now, they just need to be able to find him more reps and the right defensive position.

