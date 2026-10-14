What a Successful Houston Astros Offseason Actually Looks Like

When people look back at the 2026 Houston Astros, they will think that the team had a decent year, as the Astros took back the AL West after missing the playoffs the year prior. That fact alone might pass the eye test, but reading between the lines is where it gets hard to stomach.

Houston finished the year with a .500 record and entered the postseason as the worst team in Major League history, and performed just as such. They were swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card round, and their fans booed them off their own field in Texas.

The front office ultimately failed this ballclub and wasted an MVP-caliber season from Yordan Alvarez, so to say they need to be aggressive in the coming months would be an understatement, and to call this offseason a success, three things need to happen.

Find a legitimate everyday outfielder Add at least one more starter to the rotation Re-sign both Bryan Abreu and Steven Okert

Everyone is talking about how the main priority is getting a skipper in there who can lead this organization back on track, but those above manager Joe Espada in 2026 set him up for failure the second that they did not add any pitching help at the trade deadline.

To make matters worse, Specer Arrighetti was dealt away, which further depleted an already limited rotation. So, yes, a new manager will have to be signed, but without a roster to back him up, there won't be much he can do.

Why These Things Will Set the Astros on Track in 2027

Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48) delivers a pitch against the White Sox. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a revolving door in the outfield in 2026 for Houston, and it ultimately came back to haunt them. Luckily, Lucas Spence saved the day late in the year, but outside of Cam Smith (who still posted a sub .700 OPS), there was no offensive weapon.

Meanwhile the pitching staff is about as inconsistent as one could imagine, and the bust that Tatsuya Imai was in his first season in the majors is somewhat hard to fathom. However, he looked better coming out of the bullpen, so there is still hope for him, but the Astros do not have a true ace.

Hunter Brown battled injuries, and he was much better in the final months, but when they were facing elimination, Brown failed to get out of the first inning; the team was doomed from the jump.

Unfortunately, there weren't many highlight reels regarding the staff in 2026, but Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu, and Steven Okert did their part. If the front office isn't able to retain either Abreu or Okert, they will be much worse off.

Houston will likely find their new manager soon after the postseason officially comes to a close, but if the new general manager isn't aggressive in improving the current roster, 2027 will be even worse.