Looking at Astros Slugger Yordan Alvarez’s Hank Aaron Award Competition
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The time of year has come when people start taking into consideration which players are going to be named for certain individual honors, and that includes the highest offensive honor: the Hank Aaron Award.
It shocks absolutely nobody that Houston Astros designated hitter and AL MVP frontrunner finds himself named as a finalist for the accolade, but it isn't necessarily as clear-cut as one might think, as three others hit 40+ bombs while driving in 100 runs (or at least really close).
For most of the season, Yordan Alvarez found himself firmly in control of taking home the Triple Crown, but Pete Alonso snuck in during the final weeks to steal home the home run title, as well as RBIs, right out from under him.
However, Alvarez has the clear slash line upper hand, and with him inches behind Alonso in terms of production, it is hard to dismiss him as the Hank Aaron victor. But for argument's sake, it seems clear that nobody is going to go down without a fight, as Alonso isn't the only other extraordinary bat in 2026.
Phenomenal Year of Hitting in the American League
It sure was fun to watch some of the offensive stars go to work in the American League this season, and even though the Astros had a frustrating finish, to say the least, they have plenty to be proud of with their DH.
- Yordan Alvarez: 42 home runs, 106 RBI, 109 drawn walks, 34 doubles, .316/.432/.601, 1.033 OPS
- Pete Alonso: 43 home runs, 113 RBI, 81 drawn walks, 24 doubles, .267/.363/.522, .885 OPS
- Junior Caminero: 42 home runs, 101 RBI, 79 drawn walks, 25 doubles, .276/.360/.524, .884 OPS
- Ben Rice: 41 home runs, 97 RBI, 85 drawn walks, 24 doubles, .264/.363/.534, 897 OPS
The other six finalists are Randy Arozarena, Willson Contreras, Miguel Vargas, Bobby Witt Jr., Yandy Diaz, and Riley Greene. All of them had elite seasons, but none of them came close to the production that the four frontrunners had; really, everyone is just shooting for second place here.
Alvarez might not have finished number one in home runs and RBI, but nobody came close to his batting average, on-base percentage, or slugging percentage, and his OPS was more than 130 points higher than the next (Contreras).
From the jump, Alvarez was impossible to contain at the plate, and it felt like he had to slow down at some point, but that time never came. While the team cannot celebrate success as a whole, they will have plenty to cheer about when awards are announced next month.
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Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.