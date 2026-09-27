Astros Finally Clinch Postseason Berth, AL West Title After Rocky September

The American League was somewhat of a dumpster fire this season, besides the top three teams in the AL East, which made the wild card race a turtle race. But nothing was as disappointing as the AL West, as no team finished above .500.

Still, someone had to win the division, and it came down to the final day of the season for the Houston Astros to beat out the Texas Rangers, as September wasn't kind to them. But in the clutch, the team came up with critical wins, and with the Rangers' loss on Sunday, they clinched a postseason spot.

After losing three straight to the Atlanta Braves a week ago, Yordan Alvarez called a team meeting, and when he speaks, one has to listen. Apparently, his teammates got the message as they finished the last week 4-2, capped off by an offensive pummeling of the Athletics.

Now, Houston will have until Tuesday to gear up for action in Chicago as they will face off the White Sox, who snuck into the last spot in the postseason, but unlike the Astros, the White Sox sit six games above .500.

Astros Offense Propelled Them Into Postseason

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with right fielder Cam Smith (11) after hitting a two-run home run against the Athletics. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last week of action, the power has returned back to the lineup as Houston leads all major league ballclubs with 17 bombs (five more than the next closest team), in big thanks to Lucas Spence, who hit three in his first big league game.

But, Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena did exactly what they have done all season, combining for four of the 17. Meanwhile, both Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker have also caught fire, as the pair have three each in their last five games.

The bats have definitely found life again, but without some really strong starts from Hayden Wesneski and Hunter Brown, there is no telling how this week would have gone, especially since the bullpen has been overused, to say the least.

For the 9th time in 10 years, the @Astros will be playing in the #Postseason!



Thanks to the Twins win over the Rangers, Houston has #CLINCHED the AL West title!



(MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/J8y1QSzkLH — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

Since the Astros were able to put up so many runs against the A's, the high-leverage guys like Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu were spared, which will be crucial for the week in front of them.

It doesn't matter how they got to the postseason; it just matters that they did it, marking their ninth playoff appearance in 10 years and eighth division title. Houston's record is now 0-,0 and nothing else prior matters.

Just take it one game at a time and see what happens. If the offense stays hot, they will be pretty tough to send home.