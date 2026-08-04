What the Astros Got Right (and Wrong) at the Trade Deadline

Going into the trade deadline, one wild card was the Houston Astros. Coming out of the All-Star break, they were in the middle of either buying or selling. However, following a weekend sweep of the Texas Rangers at home, the Astros were sitting on top of a very winnable American League West Division.

That pointed general manager Dana Brown to go all-in at the deadline and the veteran GM addressed some needs that his team had. If there was ever a year to take advantage of a wide-open American League come playoff time, it's 2026. Here is what Houston got right and wrong on Monday.

Astros Picking up Dalton Varsho Was the Right Move

Dalton Varsho | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been no secret that the Astros have been looking for a power-hitting left-handed bat who plays in the outfield since the winter. There were rumors surrounding Houston and the Boston Red Sox for their abundance of outfielders, but nothing got done. However, Brown targeted one of the better players available and got Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Dalton Varsho.

His power numbers are down this season, but this was a move that needed to be made. Who knows, maybe a change of scenery is just what he needs. He slashed .243/.307/.375 with just seven home runs this season and 26 RBIs.

The Blue Jays are in Houston for a series this week and Varsho had to make the walk from the visitors' clubhouse to the home clubhouse Monday afternoon. Varsho's plus is his great defense, which some overlook and can be underrated.

The Astros Were Correct In Keeping Christian Walker

Christian Walker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was some thought that Brown might trade first baseman Christian Walker at the deadline, but given their recent run, it would have been hard for the Astros to justify trading him. Instead, they made the right move in keeping their power-hitting 35-year-old veteran.

Walker has 26 home runs and 64 RBIs this season, but trading the former Gold Glove winner would have created another hole for Houston. In a normal season where the Astros might be buried a little deeper in the standings, trading Walker would have made sense. In a wide-open American League, you keep him and just let things play out.

Astros Failed To Acquire Another Starting Pitcher

Dana Brown and Joe Espada | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was one miss that Brown had at the deadline, it was not adding another starting pitcher to a rotation that needed it. Instead, Houston traded right-hander Spencer Arrighetti to the Blue Jays for Varsho. That does address a need that the Astros had, but it puts more pressure on Hunter Brown and the rest of the starting staff.

Houston is banking on their staff remaining healthy the rest of the season and that is a huge risk given the injury history to begin the season. If there is one area that might end up sinking the Astros, it would be with the starting staff. They are one injury away from being in trouble.

Overall, it was a pretty good trade deadline for Dana Brown and the Astros. They are set up to win a very winnable AL West and get home-field advantage for a wild-card series in October.

That's all you can ask for: an opportunity.