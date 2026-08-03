Instant Grade: Astros' Daulton Varsho Trade Fails to Impress

The Houston Astros desperately needed help in the outfield, and it was their biggest need to address at the MLB trade deadline. While the Astros just made the shocking move to acquire Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho to add to the outfield, the trade just doesn't hit the mark for what was really required.

The Astros unexpectedly traded right-handed starter Spencer Arrighetti to the Blue Jays for Varsho in a direct swap, and it was first reported by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. Cash was also added to the deal for the Astros, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Houston did ultimately add an outfielder before the deadline, but it doesn't look like this move could be the difference-maker for the Astros in the outfield.

Trade Grade: D-

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, trading a starter like Arrighetti, who has shown potential and won't be a free agent until 2030, for a couple of months' rental of Varsho isn't really a fair deal, especially for the kind of hitter Varsho is.

The move for getting a left-handed outfielder isn't bad, it's the selection that is head scratching. Varsho is a gold glove winner in center field, and received that honor in 2024. He may be great in the outfield, but his offensive production just isn't enough for what the Astros need.

Varsho doesn't solve the issue the Astros have had all season in the outfield: a reliable bat who can get on base and be a real difference-maker on offense.

The 30-year-old Varsho has a below-average .682 OPS along with just a .307 OBP. Varsho only has seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 99 games this season. Those numbers just aren't going to cut it for the worst-hitting outfield in baseball.

Even if the Astros sign Varsho to a longer deal in the offseason, the trade isn't equal. Not only that, but his current production doesn't exceed anything of what the Astros are getting at the moment. Second-year right fielder Cam Smith has more home runs (11) and RBIs (39) than the veteran Varsho in a similar number of games.

Current outfielder Taylor Trammell has a higher OPS (.729) and OBP (.329) than Varsho. Yes, Trammell has played only 57 games so far, but the Astros needed an outfielder that has much better offensive production than the current group.

More on Varsho and the Trade

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Varsho does lead all outfielders with 83 defensive runs saved since 2022, according to FanGraphs. The Astros have struggled with eight fielding errors in the outfield, which ranks 25th in baseball. His veteran presence and glove are nice to add, but the bat needs more juice, as does the bottom of the Astros lineup.

While Arrighetti has struggled for a bit this season as his ERA has jumped to 4.60 in 17 starts, he was at one point one of the best pitchers in baseball when the Astros really needed it early in the year. The 26-year-old does have a 7-5 record and a .215 average against. There's a lot to like with him and he was a big piece to give up just for Varsho, even if he's currently on the injured list with right foot nerve irritation.

Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (41) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arrighetti isn't even eligible for arbitration until next season. The Blue Jays are expected to pay some of Varsho's remaining salary, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. He signed a one-year, $10.75 million contract this offseason to avoid arbitration. While it financially may not be a big deal, the trade comes up short for what the team's needs were.