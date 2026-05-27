Where Houston Astros Rank Across Baseball in Successful ABS Challenges

The Houston Astros took game one against the Texas Rangers on Monday, pitching a combined no-hitter with three pitchers. In game two, the Rangers came back to take down Houston, as the Astros allowed 10 runs in a losing effort.

As Houston continues to build itself back up from the horrible start to the 2026 campaign, a few things need to improve before they can say they're officially back in the hunt. One of those comes down to a new rule Major League Baseball has brought to the game as of this season.

Astros' ABS Challenge Success Rate Reveal

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) talks with his team during a pitching change. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The ABS challenge system has mixed emotions from fans this season, but ultimately, it ensures every team has a fair chance when at the plate. Going into the third game of the four-game series in Texas, here's how the Astros rank compared to other MLB teams in ABS challenge success rate via ESPN.

Veteran second baseman and future Hall of Fame inductee Jose Altuve has been the best Astros hitter at challenging balls and strikes this season, using the ABS. Before hitting the injured list, Altuve has won nine challenges out of 13 attempts, ranking him near the top in challenges won this season with a success rate of 69.2%.

Isaac Paredes has been perfect in his challenges this season, overturning five calls in five attempts. Paredes doesn't tap his helmet often (an indication of wanting to challenge the call), but when he does, it's been very successful for the Astros third baseman.

Second-year outfielder Cam Smith has had his fair share of challenges this season, but hasn't been as successful as others. Overturning six calls in 15 challenges, Smith holds a 40% success rate this season.

Overall Percentages:

Astros Hitter Challenge Success Rate: 59% (3rd best in MLB)

Astros Pitcher/Catcher Challenge Success Rate: 48.2% (28th best in MLB)

Astros Total Team Challenge Success Rate: 53.8% (12th best in MLB)

As the season continues, the Astros will continue to challenge balls and strikes, but as of right now, those who need to improve to help the cause are the pitchers and catchers. It's one thing for the offense to challenge, but catchers behind the plate should have a better understanding of the strike zone.

Ranking below 50% in challenges for a catcher or pitcher isn't impressive and in fact, could be considered dropping the ball. In what could correlate with the lack of ABS pitchers/catchers challenge success, Houston's Team ERA ranks 29th in Major League Baseball.