Jose Altuve’s Next Move Encouraging for Astros Legend’s Injury Recovery

For hitters, there are few injuries more stubborn than an oblique injury.

It impacts how they swing, it impacts how they throw and it impacts how they run because of where the oblique is located — on either side of the abdominal muscle.

When Houston Astros star Jose Altuve went down last weekend with what some called a Grade 2 left oblique strain, the question was how long he would be out?

On Saturday while in Chicago with the Astros he provided an update on his recovery and he revealed a nugget that is good news for Houston.

Jose Altuve’s Next Move

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Altuve told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart that Saturday would be his last day with the team. That's encouraging because he said that he's moving his recovery process to the team's spring training facility West Palm Beach, Fla. That will give Altuve the chance to work out in warmer weather and to fully focus on his recovery since he won't be on a road trip with the team.

Many players travel with the team while they're injured so they have access to team trainers during the recovery process. The Astros have a similar training staff at their team facility. By moving to West Palm Beach, Altuve won't have to deal with travel as the Astros continue their road trip.

He left a game last Saturday against the Texas Rangers with what the Astros called left side tightness. He underwent an MRI and examination by team doctors and was placed on the injured list. Those injuries can be tricky for hitters because the location of those muscles come into play when swinging at the plate are throwing around the diamond.

He left that game with a slash of .245/.326/.380 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 42 games. To that point he had been one of the few Astros that managed to avoid the injured list this season.

How long it will take Altuve to get back to the majors isn't clear. The Astros haven't set a firm timeline. For him to begin a rehab assignment at a minor league affiliate, he'll likely need to be able to show that he can throw and hit pain free. He is eligible to come off the IL next week while the Astros are in Arlington to face the Rangers in a four-game series.

After an avalanche of injuries in April and May, the Astros are starting to get a bit healthier. Starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai returned last week from a stint on the injured list for right arm fatigue and four other Astros are heading to Houston's Double-A affiliate in Corpus Christi to play in a rehab game on Sunday. That includes starting pitcher Hunter Brown, relief pitcher Josh Hader, outfielder Taylor Trammell and outfielder Joey Loperfido.