One Amazing Baseball Fact That Came From Astros Combined No-Hitter

It's a surreal moment in an of itself for a ballplayer to make their MLB debut, no matter what their journey consisted of getting there. It's even more surreal to debut as a pitcher with the daring possibility of making history, resting solely on your shoulders.

That's precisely what happened to 23-year-old Alimber Santa on Monday. The Texas Rangers hosted the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field facing each other for the second series this season so far in their annual Silver Boot in-state rivalry.

The Astros, fresh off an impressive sweep of the Chicago Cubs, were in the business of keeping this winning streak going to dig themselves out of an early season grave.

Santa, who had never thrown a single pitch in the big leagues, jogged in from the Astros bullpen to make his Major League Baseball debut by protecting a combined no-hitter set up by fellow rookie Tatsuya Imai and veteran lefty Steven Okert. While Houston had the bats going and were leading 9-0 with a surefire win in the books, there was still a no-hitter intact. The stakes couldn't have been higher.

Two perfect innings later, Santa struck out Rangers off-season acquisition Brandon Nimmo to seal the deal. So what's the crazy baseball fact about this? The Dominican product became the first pitcher since 1892 to participate in a no-hitter during his big-league debut, according toMLB contributor Sarah Langs. In over a century of professional baseball performed at the highest level, nobody had ever done what the kid from the Dominican Republic did on a warm Monday night in Texas.

Whether or not a no-hitter was a possibility, the Astros were blowing out Texas by nine runs. Espada elected to choose resting his main bullpen guys for future games needed. Yet, after this miraculous achievement not done in over 100 years, Santa is definitely here to stay, but how did he get here?

A Bit About The No-Hitter Debut Closer

American League pitcher Alimber Santa (36) of the Houston Astros looks on during the seventh inning against National League at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Alimber Santa was born on May 3, 2003, in Azua Province, Dominican Republic. The Astros signed Santa in February 2020, when former general manager James Click ran things, for $75,000, per The Athletic (subscription required). Santa made his professional debut in 2021, splitting the season between the Dominican Summer League Astros and the rookie-level Florida Complex League Astros.

The road was bumpy from the start. In 2023, he made 14 starts and tossed 87 innings for Low-A Fayetteville attuned to a dismal 5.98 ERA. Despite 119 strikeouts in the Carolina League that season, a strong early signal of his talent, Santa walked 74 batters, a worrying issue of things to come.

It got progressively worse. Flip-flopping back from Low-A to Double-A in 2024, Santa pitched 30 games with six starts, raising his ERA to 6.47 across 62 innings.

How Santa Flipped The Switch

The Astros made a pivotal decision: move him to the bullpen. That's when things began to accelerate for the now-23-year-old. In shorter stints later, Santa's electric stuff played up immediately. He struck out 26 over his next 15 innings in Low-A later in the season, then skipped High-A entirely fully moving into Corpus Christi in 2025.

He began the 2025 season at Double-A Corpus Christi, where he was impressive in 31 relief appearances, pitching to a 1.26 ERA over 57 innings with 63 strikeouts, a 1.02 WHIP, and a .176 opponent batting average. The stuff was undeniable. Over 46 total appearances spanning 70 innings that season, he pitched to a 2.31 ERA with a 55.2% groundball rate and a 27.9% strikeout rate.

What makes Santa dangerous is his pitch mix, per a scouting piece in Yardbarker. He's a three-pitch pitcher, with a fastball that ran up to 97 mph with Triple-A Sugar Land, along with a slider and a sweeper. Between the two breaking balls, the sweeper generated more swing-and-miss, accounting for a 40.9% whiff rate. His scouting report notes below-average command and struggles with walks, but also a good blend of out-generating stuff and the ability to induce both ground balls and whiffs. In other words: the ingredients of a legitimate big-league reliever, still being refined, but very hopeful.

And very hopeful indeed. On Friday, the Astros called Santa up to the major leagues after a strong early going in Sugar Land pitching to a 1.42 ERA striking out 24 batters in 19 innings while keeping his WHIP below 0.90. A few days later, he closed out a combined no-hitter at the highest level. As rough as the journey may be to climb the big league mountain, baseball is still a beautiful thing.