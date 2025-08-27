Are the Houston Astros the Worst Division Leader in Baseball Right Now?
All eyes are on the postseason right now and the Houston Astros still (somehow) sit at the top of the American League West. The Seattle Mariners went through a rough stretch of their own and the Texas Rangers plummeted off of a cliff in the last few weeks. As a result, they are really lucky to remain atop the division.
Overall the Astros sit at 72-60 entering play on Aug. 27. That mark would not lead any other division in baseball. In three divisions, the AL East, National League West and NL Central, they would not even be the runner-up team, but third overall. Yikes.
Astros Recent Meltdowns
Recently, the squad was tested in a showdown between AL divisional leaders when facing the Detroit Tigers. Insiders thought that this was possibly going to be a preview to some postseason action. If it was a preview then that is really bad for Houston. The Astros were outscored 18-2 and swept by the AL Central leaders. Reminder that the Tigers swept Houston in last year's wild card...
Now, the Astros bounced back in their following series against the Baltimore Orioles. They went 3-1 in the four-game series, exacting some revenge on a team that had just beaten them a week ago. It looked like the Detroit series was maybe a wake up call, but maybe not.
The club has an "easier" stretch to finish out the month. Hopefully, it will create some distance between themselves and the Mariners. Well, on their own field, the worst pitching staff in baseball held Houston to one run.
The Colorado Rockies put up six to take the opener of the series against the Astros. Houston is now 10-13 in August and have been swept twice. It is hard to point a finger at one issue that the club is having, but it mainly comes down to inconsistencies. They are inconsistent all over the place, whether that means their players who step up to the plate or the pitchers that take the mound.
Looking at the American League alone it is hard to imagine that Houston can get by either the Tigers or the AL East leading Toronto Blue Jays if they made it that far into October. Now, dropping one game to the Rockies doesn't mean they will lose the series. But, one would hope that the team would look better at this point in the season.
The Astros will finish up this series and then take on the Los Angeles Angels. They are a team eight games under .500, presenting an opportunity to extend their lead in the division before September rolls around.