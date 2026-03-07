Astros Icon Justin Verlander Avoids Answering Burning Question

There isn't much in life, nor in baseball, that is a guarantee, but some aspects are, and everyone in the majors knows that starting pitcher Justin Verlander is going to enter the Hall of Fame when he decides to retire. But the question is, with what organization? Houston Astros or Detroit Tigers.

Tigers insider Evan Petzold via The Detroit Free Press had a chat with the soon-to-be Hall-of-Fame Justin Verlander, who is now back with the organization that started his career. When asked if it was going to be Astros or Tigers, he was blunt.

"I'm not ready to answer that question yet," Verlander said. He then goes on to say what his decision process looked like during this offseason:

"Something that's been on my mind towards the end of last year was playing for a team that had some meaning for me," Verlander said. "I didn't want to be a mercenary who was hopping around. I wanted to be somewhere that resonated with me. There were really two places – here and Houston – that I have a lot of history with, and I have history with the fanbase."

It is clear that Verlander will be choosing from one of these organizations, but it won't be decided anytime soon, as he is eyeing success in 2026 with his original ballclub.

Verlander With the Astros

The bulk of his time in the majors was spent in Detroit, which is where he will likely retire after signing a one-year contract, but the accolades that he racked up while wearing an Astros uniform are worthy of any player entering into their Hall-of-Fame.



*Note that these awards are only looking at his time in Houston*

2x Cy Young Winner (2019/2022- unanimous in 2022)

2x World Series Champion (2017/ 2022)

3x All-Star Selection (2018/2019/2022)

American League Championship Series MVP (2017)

All-MLB First Team (2019/2022)

No Hitter (2018)

Wins Leader (2019/2022)

Strikeout Leader (2018)

ERA Leader (2022)

Verlander's time in Texas was not nearly as long as the countless hours he spent on the mound for the Tigers, but he was an important piece to the puzzle that was a World Series victory.

A Decade of Service With Tigers

Verlander made his debut back in 2005, and he stayed in Detroit until the trade deadline in 2017, as the Tigers were entering a rebuild, and Verlander was ready to help make a team win. Throughout his 12.5 years with them, he was nearly perfect.

The now 43-year-old posted four consecutive seasons with at least 219 strikeouts, recording 270 in '09. His first Cy Young came in 2011, also unanimous, as he finished the year with 250 batters retired and a 2.40 ERA.

Ultimately, it is a coin toss as to what organization he will forever be cemented in, but this could easily be his last year pitching for any team, so everyone will know soon enough.