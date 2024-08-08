Venezuelan Prospect Hopes To Follow in Astros Legends’ Footsteps
Even Jose Altuve cost the Houston Astros more up-front money than Anderson Brito did.
Back when Altuve was trying to get the Astros interested in him as a prospect in Venezuela, his tryouts finally convinced the Houston Astros to give him a $15,000 signing bonus way back in 2007.
That worked out all right. Perhaps the same can be true for Brito?
As MLB Pipeline prepares to release its updated Top 100 prospects next week, the site teased the release with a list of each franchise’s fastest-rising Top 30 prospect this season. Brito — Altuve’s countryman — was the site’s selection.
He’s already among the Astros’ Top 30 prospects, as he’s listed at No. 9, even though he’s only at Class-A Fayetteville.
Of course, he only joined the organization in November of last year as the Astros used $10,000 of its remaining international money to sign him. Now the 20-year-old right-hander is climbing the organization’s ladder fast.
Most international signees start in the Dominican Summer League, and that’s where Brito started too. He just didn’t stay there long.
He went 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in seven games (three starts) while he struck out 40 and walked six in 22.1 innings.
Brito showed mastery at that level, so Houston brought him stateside to play for their Florida Complex League rookie team.
That lasted one game. In two innings of his only appearance he struck out four, walked none and didn’t allow a run.
Now, he’s with Fayetteville and has run into a bit of traffic. He is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in two games. He’s allowed three runs in eight innings with 13 strikeouts and four walks.
MLB Pipeline noted that Brito has added five miles per hour to his fastball since he joined the organization. He can now hit the mid-90s consistently and reach 99 mph on the gun. He’s also developing a slider that hits the low 80s and features horizontal action.
Right now he’s projected as a 2027 call-up.
The Astros lost three Top 30 prospects at the trade deadline as Houston shipped pitcher Jake Bloss, outfielder Joey Loperfido and infielder Will Wagner to Toronto for pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. The Astros have called up two additional Top 30 prospects in infielder Zach Dezenzo and outfielder Pedro Leon.
As many as five draft picks could join the Top 30 when it is re-ranked, led by first-round pick Walker Janek.