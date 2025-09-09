Boston Red Sox Win Family Affair in West Sacramento
Luis Morales took the mound for the Athletics on Monday night, looking to add another strong outing to his recent string of performances from when he was placed in the starting rotation last month. The Boston Red Sox put a wrench in those plans, when Trevor Story hit a solo home run in the first inning, and ignited the many Boston Red Sox fans in attendance.
The A's offense didn't seem to have any answers against AL CY Young contender Garrett Crochet, who had six strikeouts over the first four innings, and would finish with a final line of 7 IP, 0 ER, 3 hits, 0 BB and 10 K.
Mark Kotsay mentioned before the game how the A's were to become quickly familiar with this Red Sox team, as they face them in this three-game set at home in West Sacramento, then will travel to Boston and play them at Fenway Park Sep 16-18. They had a harsh introduction to Sox pitching, as they A's bats were only able to muster three hits in the 7-0 loss.
This is the first time the A's have been shut out since the Yankees did it to them, 3-0, on May 27.
Red Sox LF Nick Sogard, who turns 29 years-old on Tuesday, celebrated early in West Sacramento, CA. He added on with a RBI of his own, and he has been "Mr. Clutch" for the Sox since being recalled from Triple-A on September 3rd.
On Sunday against the Diamondbacks, he was the pinch-hit hero, hitting a tie-breaking two-run double as the Sox rallied to get manager Alex Cora his 600th win as Boston manager.
The Sox surge in the second half has been a combination of young stars coming together, and Sogard is the latest in that line. They have a hold on a Wild Card spot right now but still believe they have a chance to take the division against the Blue jays and their hated rivals, the New York Yankees. With the win, Boston is three back of Toronto atop the AL East.
All in the family
Sogard is the nephew of A's broadcaster and five-time All-Star second baseman Steve Sax, who played in MLB from 1981 to 1994, most notably with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His cousin is Eric Sogard, who had a 11-year career in MLB, including six seasons with the Oakland Athletics as part of the "Nerd Power" Era.
Nick also attended Jesuit High School in the Sacramento area, and then went on to Loyola Marymount University, where he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 12th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
Under Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, the Sox acquired Sogard in 2021 from the Rays along with catcher Ronaldo Hernandez, in exchange for righty Chris Mazza and lefty Jeffrey Springs, who is now of course with the green and gold.
Jarren Duran's RBI in the 2nd inning with a single to left made it 2-0 Red Sox, and he also smoked a double in the 5th inning and promptly stole third base.
Alex Bregman added to the hit parade, with a single up the middle to drive in Duran, which prompted a mound meeting with Morales. He would soon exit the game, being replaced by reliever Brady Basso. The left-hander has been a nice boost for the bullpen, and on Monday he ended up with a final line of 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, and 4 K.
The A's will return to Sutter Health Park Tuesday night, as they send Jeffrey Springs to the mound against RHP Dustin May for the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.