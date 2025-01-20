A's 2025 MLB Draft Targets
With the 2025 MLB Draft just under six months away, as this being the time of year when draft prep begins for teams, it is about that time to start evaluating potential targets for the Athletics. The A's landed the 11th pick in the draft lottery, as they were disqualified from a top pick as they have had one in back-to-back years.
Even though the A's do not hold a top pick in this year's draft, plenty of intriguing players may still fit what they are looking for.
It is important to note how the A's usually draft in the first round before looking into potential targets. The A's rarely select a pitcher in the first round as they believe strongly in their scouting and development to have the confidence to select pitchers in later rounds.
In fact, the A's have not selected a pitcher in the first round since 2016, when they drafted A.J. Puk out of Florida. The A's usually draft a college bat, but they have dipped into the high school ranks in recent years, with Tyler Soderstrom in 2020 and Max Muncy in 2021 being the most recent high school draftees.
This draft class seems to be top-heavy in college and prep bats, which works out for the A's as that is the profile they will most likely draft come July.
Brendan Summerhill - Outfielder - Arizona | Bats: Left, Throws: Right
HT: 6'3 / WT: 205
The first draft target for the A's is Brendan Summerhill. He checks all the boxes for the A's as of right now, and will build on his tools before the draft, as all of these players will. Summerhill played right field for the Wildcats last season but has seen time in all three outfield spots. He hit .324 with a .950 OPS for Arizona last season and had 32 extra-base hits to top it all off.
Summerhill has, at times, shown good discipline at the plate, walking nearly as much as he strikes out. However, he will have to work on cutting down the chase in his at-bats to take the next step at the plate. He displays a good glove and arm in the outfield to pair with his speed and size, Summerhill has the opportunity to be a high draft pick with a good season at Arizona. MLB Pipeline currently ranks him as the No. 10 prospect in the MLB Draft.
Xavier Neyens - Third Base - Mount Vernon (WA) | Bats: Left, Throws: Right
HT: 6'4 / WT: 200
Xavier Neyens may be the second-best prep bat in the draft, behind Ethan Holiday, who is a consensus top-three pick. Neyens has displayed elite raw power from the left side, and he profiles as a potential elite hitter as he develops. On top of that, Neyens has a very strong arm from third base and has thrown up to 95 mph off the mound according to MLB.com.
When the A's do draft a prep bat, they tend to stay local. However, Neyens may be the exception. As the draft gets closer, Neyens may be projected to be a top-five pick, but as of now, he is projected to be picked in the back half of the top ten or early teens, right around the A's selection. The A's could certainly use some infield talent in their farm and no better skillset to add like the one Neyens possesses.
Luke Stevenson - Catcher - UNC | Bats: Left, Throws: Right
HT: 6'1 / WT: 200
Luke Stevenson is the top-ranked catcher in the draft according to MLB.com. Stevenson has a very strong arm behind the plate and has drastically improved his framing and receiving. His left-handed swing has some serious pop as well. He hit 24 extra-base hits (14 home runs) last season and recorded a .535 slugging percentage.
The A's drafted Daniel Susac out of Arizona in the first round of the 2022 draft, and he has progressed well so far. Susac will start in Triple-A this season before getting his opportunity in the big leagues.
However, the A's depth at catcher is not the strongest, and it may be beneficial to infuse some talent there. Shea Langeliers is arbitration-eligible next season and a free agent in 2029, so the A's could be looking down the road at the future of their catching position and decide to invest now. Pipeline has him ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the Draft.
Max Belyeu - Outfielder - Texas | Bats: Left, Throws: Right
HT: 6'2 / WT: 210
Max Belyeu is a slugger and won the 2024 Big 12 Player of the Year after smashing 18 home runs with a .667 slugging percentage. Not to mention, Belyeu hit .329 with 15 doubles and a 1.090 OPS last season.
He has a strong arm in the outfield, but his speed and angles eliminate him from playing centerfield. Belyeu would profile well in either of the corner outfield spots as a slugger with a strong arm. MLB.com describes him as "one of the best all-around offensive players in the college crop," which should excite the A's.
The A's have a lot of power in their lineup right now and it was their calling card during the 2024 season as a team that was always one swing away from changing the outcome of a game. The A's also drafted Nick Kurtz and Tommy White during last season's draft to add more power in the future. They have a chance to do it again with Belyeu and buy in to that power-hitting identity.
While the 2025 draft is still a ways away, the A's could potentially draft a farm system-changing prospect that could impact the future of the team for years to come.