A's Land Oregon State Home Run King in the 4th Round of the 2025 MLB Draft
A few rounds following the A's selection of southpaw Jamie Arnold with the 11th overall pick, the A's were able to snag Oregon State's Gavin Turley in the 4th round. This wouldn't be the first time Turley was selected, as he was drafted out of high school by his hometown team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he ultimately didn't sign and attended his dream school, Oregon State.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds, Turley was a beast in his time with Oregon State, as he started and played in all 65 games this past season, and started all 61 of their games in 2024 as well.
He showcased his power by hitting 20 homers in 2025, which would actually be the third most in school history for a single season behind Jim Wilson (23) in 1982 and last year's No. 1 overall pick Travis Bazzana (24). Turley holds the school record for most home run in a career after passing Bazzana in 2025 with his 46th homer. He finished his college career with 53.
Turley was named to the ABCA All-America First Team, College Baseball Foundation All-America First Team, and Baseball America's All-American Second Team.
Scouts raved about Gavin Turley's power heading into this year's draft. Some scouts had Turley graded at 70 for power, which is very elite. The official MLB.com scouting grades have Turley listed at 60 grade power, which is still very good, and he also has above average speed, a great 60 grade arm, and he plays solid defense as well.
This past season was Turley's best year offensively, as the outfielder posted a remarkable .351 batting average in 245 at-bats. He had 69 RBI's, 20 homers, 13 doubles, and walked 50 times, which helped him finish with an unbelievable .472 on base percentage. Truly video game numbers this past season.
Some scouts initially thought Gavin Turley would get selected at some point in the first two rounds, but he ultimately fell into the hands of the A's all the way down in the fourth round. He was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 78 prospect in the Draft, and ended up being selected with the No. 110th pick.
Turley will now join a crowded A's outfield prospect group alongside Colby Thomas, Henry Bolte, Ryan Lasko, Rodney Green Jr., Carlos Pacheco, Brayan Buelvas, and Nate Nankil, who are all ranked in the A's top 30 prospects.
Not only will Turley have to shine in the minors to get in front of those prospects, but the A's already have a pretty stacked outfield in the major leagues right now. Lawrence Butler, Denzel Clarke, and Tyler Soderstrom have all been big assets to the A's so far this season, and unless one of them is traded or moved at some point, it will be difficult for these outfield prospects to make it to the big league level.
The A's have fast tracked some key hitters up to the big leagues recently, as both Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson both reached the big leagues in the year following being drafted. With the A's farm system getting better and better, it will surely be interesting to see which 2025 A's draftee can make it to the show first.