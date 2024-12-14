A's will forfeit 2025 draft pick after signing Luis Severino
The Athletics signed right-handed pitcher Luis Severino to the largest deal in franchise history, at three-year, $67 million. The previous record had been held by former A's third baseman Eric Chavez when he agreed to a six yar, $66 million pact right before John Fisher bought the team.
Prior to the A's signing Severino, the New York Mets extended the qualifying offer to him. Severino opted not to accept and signed a long-term deal with the A's.
According to MLB rules, since the A's signed a player who was extended the qualifying offer, which he declined, they must forfeit their third-highest draft pick, not including any CBA picks. The pick the A's forfeited was their 2025 third-round selection, although they have a Competitive Balance A pick sitting at 36 overall, which gives them an extra pick on top of their first and second-round picks. They will still have three selections to make before the pick that the Mets end up getting from them.
The A's were aware of this before signing Severino, and the trade-off is certainly worth it. There is no telling if whomever the A's would have selected with that third-round pick would have panned out, let alone become a player as good as Severino.
The rule is in place to help teams (like the A's) recoup some value when they let a valuable player reach free agency. The Athletics have typically not had to extend a qualifying offer to pending free agents, given that they have typically traded their best players away before they've reached free agency.
Marcus Semien is one player that they held onto all the way through his arbitration years, though they did not extend him a qualifying offer, therefore they did not receive any compensation when he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to A's GM, David Forst, they feel a sense of urgency to make another move after leaving the Winter Meetings. The A's could still pursue another starting pitcher or maybe even a third baseman. Hopefully, whomever the A's sign next has not had the qualifying offer extended to them, or the A's will have to forfeit more draft picks.
While handing over a pick now and again is certainly ok, the best teams in baseball don't make a habit of just relinquishing draft picks. Instead, they use them to help fill their farm system, which provides depth for the organization to utilize either at the big-league level, or via trade.