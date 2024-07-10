What Do The A's Need to Add to Their System?
The Oakland Athletics are in a unique spot with the fourth overall pick in the Draft this year. Depending on how the top three picks shake out, they may be able to land one of the top three prospects. The top three being: Travis Bazzana of Oregon State; Charlie Condon out of Georgia; and Jac Caglianone from Florida.
Any of those players would be great additions to the A's system, but is that what they need? What are the A's strengths in their system, and what are their weaknesses? It is usually a good rule of thumb to not draft off of need early in the draft, but it definitely should not be completely ignored. So, what prospects might fit their needs and what are those needs?
Jac Caglianone | 1B/LHP - L | Florida
6'5" | 250 lbs | Age: 21
MLB.com Grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 70 | Run: 40 | Arm: 60 | Field: 55 | Overall: 65
Power is a need for the A's in their system. One thing their farm system lacks is a true power hitter and Caglianone has plenty of pop in his bat. In his last two seasons, he smashed 68 home runs in 530 at-bats.
Caglianone profiles as more of an outfielder at the next level, more specifically in right field where his plus arm could be utilized best. He will probably ditch the mound at the next level and focus on harnessing his power and using his arm in the outfield. He has been rumored as the one out of the three top prospects who could slip out of the top three and fall to the A's.
Hagen Smith | LHP | Arkansas
6'3" | 225 lbs | Age: 20
MLB.com Grades: Fastball: 65 | Slider: 65 | Splitter: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 60
The A's lack a true ace in the system and at the MLB level. Luis Morales is the A's No. 2 overall prospect, and he has shown flashes, but he still has a ways to go before he makes his MLB debut. Smith could be a pitcher that makes his debut as soon as next season.
He has nasty swing and miss stuff, notably striking out 17 batters against Oregon State in February. The Colorado Rockies have been rumored to be looking at taking a pitcher with the third pick. If Smith is available when the A's pick however, it may be hard to pass him up.
Nick Kurtz | 1B - L | Wake Forest
6'5" | 240 lbs | Age: 21
MLB.com Grades: Hit: 60 | Power: 65 | Run: 40 | Arm: 50 | Field: 60 | Overall: 60
Kurtz has been linked to the A's dating back all the way to after the last draft. Since then, Tyler Soderstrom has taken over the every day role at first base with the A's. Will Simpson and Brennan Milone have also played well in High-A Lansing and Double-A Midland, respectively. So why would the A's draft another first baseman with a top pick?
The main reason goes back to never truly drafting just for need. The A's might not need Kurtz on paper, but there is no telling what the future of first base might look like for the big-league club. Kurtz can flat out hit, sporting a .306/.531/.763 slash line this past season at Wake Forest. Not to mention, he has a great glove at first base. If he is high on their draft board and they could sign him for under the slot value, Kurtz might be putting on an A's hat on Sunday.
Braden Montgomery | OF - S | Texas A&M
6'2" | 220 lbs | Age: 21
MLB.com Grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 60 | Run: 50 | Arm: 70 | Field: 50 | Overall: 60
Montgomery would be another prospect that is a perfect fit for the A's and what they need in their system. A switch-hitting outfielder with above average power and a cannon for an arm. Going back to Caglianone, the A's need to add some power and outfielders to their system. Montgomery would provide that from both sides of the plate, and would probably a better glove and arm than Caglianone as well.
The former Stanford Cardinal had a clean break of his right ankle during the College World Series Playoffs which some feared would hurt his draft stock. Regardless of the injury, Montgomery would be a slam dunk selection for the A's with the fourth pick.
Trey Yesavage | RHP | East Carolina
6'4" | 225 lbs | Age: 20
MLB.com Grades: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 60 | Splitter: 60 | Control: 50 | Overall: 55
As mentioned before, the A's love to sign players under the slot value. In fact, they might actually prefer it, but not for the reasons you may think. By signing a player under slot early, it gives them more flexibility and leverage to target high school prospects later in the draft, in an attempt to pry them away from their college commitments.
If the A's are thinking pitcher with the fourth overall pick, Yesavage could certainly be in play. After posting a 2.03 ERA this past season in 93.1 innings and with 145 strike outs, he could be an under-the-radar pick for Oakland. Not to mention, he touches 98 mph with his fastball and has wicked movement on his secondary pitches. If Colorado takes a pitcher at three and the A's are set on a pitcher as well, drafting Yesavage and signing him under-slot may be the route they take.
Regardless the direction the A's decide to take on Sunday with the fourth overall pick, they are trending to have a great selection. As the A's look to put some pieces together and contend in the coming years in preparation for a potential move to Las Vegas, this could turn out to be a pivotal draft for the organization, especially with the team not being able to pick in the top-10 selections next year.
