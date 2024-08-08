A's Announce Final Game at Coliseum is Sold Out
Attendance figures have been tracking towards a sellout for the Oakland A's final game at the Oakland Coliseum on September 26 for quite some time, but on Thursday, the team finally announced that this contest against the Texas Rangers will indeed be sold out.
The team says in a press release that they will celebrate its 57 years in Oakland during the final homestand from Friday, Sept. 20 – Thursday, Sept. 26, when the A’s host the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.
The final series versus the Rangers will feature $2 tickets on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and $10 tickets on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with proceeds benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Oakland. The A’s will match every ticket purchased with an additional $10 donation per ticket. These ticket deals will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. The homestand also includes free parking on Tuesday, commemorative fan giveaways, and food and drink specials. Ballpark gates will open early for fans to view A’s batting practice.
Gates will be opening nearly three hours prior to first pitch for each game. The A's will be handing out a final series commemorative ticket to all fans in attendance on both Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25 for all fans in attendance, and a final game commemorative ticket on Thursday, September 26.
WIth the game officially sold out, the only question that remains for the next month and a half is whether A's ownership will open up Mount Davis one last time. Removing those tarps would open up another 10,000+ seats, but as we've said in the past, there would be complicating factors to going through with it.
The first would be staffing the ballpark. This will be the final day of work for a number of employees, and bringing in extra fans that will likely be rowdy could be a bad mix with employees that won't have a job once the day is over. There is also the fact that having 55,000+ fill the Coliseum one last time would be an awful look for owner John Fisher and MLB, who have said for years that there is no fan base in Oakland after systematically making sure to drive the team's fans away.
On the bright side for ownership, the extra ticket sales would mean more money for Fisher's Vegas dreams. If the team decides to open Mount Davis, it will likely be in a few weeks so that they can charge a little bit extra for those seats.