A's Call Up Mitch Spence For Stretch Run
Ahead of Wednesday's series finale with the Boston Red Sox, the Athletics have called up right-hander Mitch Spence from Triple-A Las Vegas. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, they have optioned reliever Scott McGough.
Spence was a part of the A's Opening Day roster, originally coming out of the bullpen in a myriad of roles before getting added to the starting rotation in June. On the season he has a 4.70 ERA across 74 2/3 innings of work and holds a 1.34 WHIP, so roughly in line with how he performed in his rookie season in 2024.
As a starter his ERA ended up being a bit higher, sitting at 5.05 in 35 2/3 innings, but eight of the 20 runs he gave up came in his final start with the A's before he was optioned to the minors. Before that point he'd been pitching fairly well in the rotation.
In a relief role, Spence held a 4.38 ERA across 39 innings of work. His WHIPs were comparable in both roles, while he racked up more strikeouts (21.6% to 17.1%) in relief. His walk rate was also higher in relief, going from 5.3% as a starter to 8.2% out of the bullpen.
With the Las Vegas Aviators, Spence made it into eight games, starting seven, and held a 6.21 ERA (4.52 FIP) in 29 innings of work. He was also working with a .404 BABIP, which is extremely high and suggests that some balls that shouldn't drop were finding places to land.
While the overall numbers weren't great, the 27-year-old righty had started to turn things around a little bit with the Aviators. In his last three starts he combined for 16 innings and gave up seven earned runs on 18 hits and five walks, while striking out 16.
Most of that damage came in one start, the second of the three, against Iowa. In that one he went 4 ⅓ innings, gave up 11 hits and six earned runs, so in the other two starts he’d allowed just one run total.
We’ll see what his role is for the A’s down the stretch here.
As for McGough, the 35-year-old reliever signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics back in June after being DFA’d by the D-Backs. He was added to the A’s roster at the beginning of the month, and ended up holding a 9.00 ERA across three appearances (five innings).