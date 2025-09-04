A's Catcher Adds More Accolades to an Already Impressive Season
Shea Langeliers mashed in the month of August and was awarded AL Player of the Month as announced by the MLB this week. It is now back-to-back months that an A’s player has won the award following a monster month of July from Nick Kurtz. This is the first time the A’s have had a Player of the Month in consecutive months since 2001 (Jermaine Dye, August & Eric Chavez, September).
But in the month of August, Langeliers simply dominated. He finished the month batting .284 with 11 home runs, 22 RBI and a .968 OPS. His 11 blasts ranked 2nd in the American League and 3rd in MLB, behind Kyle Schwarber and Junior Caminero who each tallied 12. Langeliers also led the majors with 72 total bases.
Langeliers’ batting average skyrocketed 22 points over the month as he started August with a six-game hit streak. He hit safely in 17 contests, which included six multi-hit games.
In what had to be his signature game of the month, Langeliers recorded a career-high five-hit day against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 5. The A’s catcher hit three home runs in the nation’s capital to spur the team to a series sweep.
Perhaps just as impressive as the numbers, Langeliers batted .313 when leading off for the A’s. That is a spot in the lineup that the 27-year-old catcher is not accustomed to, but he thrived to say the least.
While Langeliers had an August to remember, he has produced his most prolific season in the show yet. He hasn’t finished higher than a .224 average in each of his first three seasons, but is swinging at a .261 clip in the beginning of September.
Not to mention he found more ways to get on base while minimizing the strikeout numbers. The key for him has been going the other way and utilizing the entire field.
Prior to the 2025 season, the last A’s player to win a monthly award was Mason Miller who was named Reliever of the Month for March/April 2024. This is the fifth monthly award won by an A’s player this year, joining Jacob Wilson who won Rookie of the Month for May and Nick Kurtz who won Rookie of the Month in June and Player and Rookie of the Month in July.
Alongside bats like Brent Rooker, Nick Kurtz, Tyler Soderstrom and Darell Hernaiz, Langeliers has much more protection in the lineup, and we are getting a front-row seat to this high-powered Athletics offense.
Following an impressive month of August, Langeliers is well on his way to finishing his most production campaign yet.