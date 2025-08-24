A's Edge Mariners 2-1 in 60th Win of the Year
Jacob Wilson's return from the injured list has made an immediate impact for the A's. His bat in the lineup, along with his defense, provided some pivotal moments in the A's 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. They picked up their 60th win, and now sit two games behind the Angels for 4th place in the AL West division.
Wilson's presence at the plate has been hard to replace. His double to center field in the fourth inning was a nice "welcome back" for the All-Star rookie. His hit traveled 389 feet, and off the bat seemed like it was headed out of T-Mobile Park. Darell Hernaiz, who has done a great job in Wilson's absence, plated him with a double on his own, to give the A' a 1-0 lead.
It's interesting to see Wilson fit back into this lineup with some of the newer players like Hernaiz, Thomas, and Harris, who have had a chance to shine over the last month.
Kotsay and his staff are still finding ways to give them playing time, and put them in situations they can succeed. That was the case when Brett Harris came in the game in extra-innings, and laid down a nice bunt to move Colby Thomas over to third base. Shea Langeliers doubled to right field to drive in what would be the A's winning run.
Wilson's quick reflexes were showcased in the top of the 10th inning, when J.P. Crawford's ball up the middle came bouncing to Wilson for a double-play set up. The ball bounced out of his reach, and for a moment the play seemed lost for Wilson. However, he grabbed the ball with one hand while at the same time making contact with the bag. Crisis averted!
This recovery was a huge second out of the inning, as who knows what could have transpired if he was not able to make a play. The Mariners challenged the out call on the field but it was upheld. You could see the laser focus on Wilson's face under pressure, as he looked like a NBA point guard out there, handling the ball with care and finesse.
Here are some other headlines of the evening:
- Jeffrey Springs had another stellar outing, and he has been a large part of the reason why the A's have been rolling the month of August. His line on Saturday: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 SO.
- Tyler Soderstrom's 20-game hitting streak came to an end Saturday evening in Seattle, but he picked up two walks in the A's 2-1 victory.
- Hogan Harris earned another save (2) for the green and gold, and is the latest pitcher to be used in a rotating mix of closers that manager Mark Kotsay and his staff have utilized with no defined closer since the Mason Miller trade.
The A's hope to win the series on Sunday and the season series with the Mariners, their division rival and also the team they started the 2025 campaign against. A lot has changed since those early days in March and April, as this group is playing a great brand of baseball and has the confidence to get the job done. LHP Jacob Lopez will take the ball against RHP Logan Gilbert for the Mariners. First pitch is at 1:10 PDT.