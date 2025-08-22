A's Experiencing Good Vibes Only This August
Since July 25, the Athletics have the third-best record in Major League Baseball at 16-8. The teams that surround them on that list are mostly playoff-bound teams (Padres, Phillies, Tigers) or those in the hunt like the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds. The A's have been hanging with the best of 'em, and playing some of the best baseball of the season in all aspects of the game.
I dove a bit deeper to analyze the events of the last month, to see what's exactly changed for the green and gold.
July 25, in fact, was when it all began to unfold, in a statement game (and a historic one) from rising rookie Nick Kurtz in Houston, becoming the first rookie in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game.
Moments such as these bond a team together, and it certainly was a proud one not only for himself but his family, coaches, teammates, and for the A's organization and fanbase. The A's were suddenly garnering extreme national media attention, especially coming off the press from Brent Rooker and Jacob Wilson's appearance in the All-Star Game.
Then, Shea Langeliers started off the month with a "bang", literally. His 2-run home run against the Diamondbacks helped the team secure a 5-1 victory at Sutter Health Park. The catcher hasn't cooled off, yet! His 14 home runs since July 25 lead Major League Baseball, adding to his total which is now at 28.
The production from Shea had manager Mark Kotsay deciding to do something interesting with his lineup, sliding him into the leadoff spot on August 5.
Kotsay has used five different leadoff hitters this month, and all bring something different to the table. Max Schuemann has shown his speed, Langeliers has power, Butler provides energy, Kurtz is always calm under pressure, and even Carlos Cortes in the leadoff spot gives the A's a unique look. Plus, he was crushing it in regular at-bats in Triple-A, posting a 1.017 OPS.
We've seen injured players like Clarke, Muncy, Wilson, and Wynns be sidelined and others step up in their place such as Darrel Hernaiz, Willie MacIver and Colby Thomas. These players fit perfectly as pieces to the A's puzzle that was already laced with young star power. They've only added and enhanced the talent and production coming from Brent Rooker and Tyler Soderstrom.
Soderstrom has taken off the month of August, becoming a true well-rounded player. He has been flexible and willing to move from first-base to the outfield, and coaches are liking the growth they are seeing from him. Rooker and Soderstrom are both the "iron men" of the squad as everyday players, and in that role Tyler currently holds a 19-game hitting streak.
We've seen the rise of Colby Thomas, who in Washington had a pivotal conversation with coaches about his swing and stance, which showed results immediately. Everything has clicked for the A's young outfielder, providing electric moments in the last homestand at Sutter Health Park. He collected seven RBI in the series between the Rays and Angels.
Nick Kurtz has continued to excel, with his most recent blast off his bat coming against the Twins on the road, a solo home run to extend the A's lead 7-2 over the Twins on Thursday.
The A's will hope to keep the good vibes of August rolling as they look for their 60th win of the year in Seattle. The Mariners are a division rival and in the stretch run for a playoff spot, so this series has substantial implications. Luis Morales will take the mound in his third start after picking up the win in his last outing. First pitch is at 7:05 PDT.