A's Final Game in Oakland Inching Towards a Sellout
The Oakland A's final game at the Coliseum is well on its way to being sold out. According to the Twitter user "Justice for Oakland Fans" who has been tracking the number of seats available for the final game on September 26, the current tally sits at 40,566 tickets sold out of a possible 42,518.
While none of the numbers are confirmed by the team, the A's ticketing website allows you to click through each section and count the number of seats either taken or available and count from there, which is just what Justice for Oakland Fans has done.
Clicking through the A's site, you can go and find the sections that have seats (or seat) available. Most of the available tickets reside in the third deck down the first and third base lines, but there is a single seat available in section 229, row 8, as well as a single seat in 109R row 29. By contrast, there are two full rows of seats available in section 305 along with a number of middle-row options.
There is a high likelihood that these tickets will be completely sold out in the near future, so if you've been on the fence, now would likely be the time to make that decision.
The get in price for this game is $82.20, which is the price after fees. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a Replica Coliseum Stadium as part of the team's final giveaway in Oakland.
With tickets on the move, the next question that will be asked (and we're asking already) is whether the A's will open up Mount Davis to accommodate up to 55,000 fans. The team said that they will keep us apprised of any plans on the matter.
More A's News:
Does Opening Mount Davis Make Sense for Final Game in Oakland?
Sign at A's Game Goes Viral on Social Media