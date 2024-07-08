Sign Goes Viral at A's Game
The talk in Oakland over the weekend has been about the weather. Not only how hot it has been in the Bay Area, but how hot it will be when the Oakland A's officially make their move to Sacramento and begin their exodus towards Las Vegas.
In the middle of last week, Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote about how hot the playing surface will be in Sacramento next year, once the team installs turf to be able to handle 150+ baseball games between the A's and River Cats. On Sunday it reached 105 degrees in the state capitol. On Thursday it is expected to reach 109.
The Baltimore Orioles' broadcast even talked about the heat that the players will have to learn how to handle, with no dome and an artificial surface.
That all leads us to the tweet that went viral on Sunday, where one fan in attendance brought a sign that simply had the weather forecast for each of the A's three homes.
It reads: "Oakland, 78 degrees. Sacramento, 108 degrees. Las Vegas, 113 degrees. This whole thing is really dumb." This tweet has been seen by over 750 thousand people. A number of replies listed off other hot places that also have baseball teams, but failed to understand that in Sacramento, there will be no roof to taper off some of that heat.
There were numerous people walking around the ballpark this weekend that were heard saying "this is the perfect weather for baseball."
They're not wrong.