A's Lawrence Butler Ignited His Rise as MLB's Next Young Star
The Athletics recalled Lawrence Butler on June 18th after a month-long stint with Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, and from that moment, he performed as one of baseball's next young stars.
After Butler rejoined the major league club in June, he made adjustments to his swing with the help of A's bench coach Darren Bush. He debuted those adjustments at the end of June against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the desert, where he went 1-for-3 with a single and a stolen base. Then came July, when Butler started to catch the attention of baseball fans nationwide.
Butler put together one of the more impressive months all season, hitting .363 /.408 /.802 with ten home runs, 27 runs batted in, six doubles, and two triples all in 91 at-bats. He won AL Player of the Week on July 14th after hitting four home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies, three of which came in one game. Butler put himself in contention for AL Player of the Month, but that award went to the Kansas City Royals, Bobby Witt Jr.
The 24-year-old's breakout did not stop there, he continued to perform at the plate and in the field, giving the A's one of baseball's best duos in Butler and Brent Rooker. Throughout August and September, Butler hit .273 /.315 /.497 with 12 doubles and ten home runs, winning AL Player of the Week again on September 1st. He had another three-home run game in addition to the one against the Phillies, this time with Butler hitting three home runs on the road against the Cincinnati Reds.
Butler was a force on the base paths in addition to his dominance at the plate, stealing 18 bags in 18 attempts two shy of hitting 20 plus home runs and stealing 20 plus bags in one season.
As the Athletics look forward to their future, Butler seems to be at the center of it. He is viewed as the main piece of the A's young core, a core that will hopefully help them compete for the playoffs, maybe as soon as next season. Butler and Rooker give the A's one of the better offensive duos in the sport, surrounding them with talent in the lineup and on the pitching staff should be the A's main goal this offseason.