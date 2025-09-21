A's Making Change in the Rotation for Finale Against Pirates
After Saturday night's 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Martín Gallegos of MLB.com reported that the Athletics would be making a change to their rotation for the finale of the series. Jeffrey Springs had been lined up to start previously, but the A's will be using Mitch Spence instead.
Spence last pitched out of the bullpen against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway, and ended up tossing 52 pitches in the game.
With that being the case, he'll be on regular rest, and should be good for somewhere between 65-70 pitches on Sunday. If that gets him through five innings, that would be ideal, but with the off day on Monday, the bullpen will be readily available.
Since returning to the A's roster on September 10, Spence's only appearance was on Tuesday, and he ended up going 3 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out one.
Last season Spence spent the majority of the year in the rotation, making 24 starts in 35 appearances, but this season he's been used more in a relief role, with just seven starts in 30 appearances.
On the year, the former Rule 5 righty holds a 4.48 ERA across 78 1/3 innings of work, along with a 1.33 WHIP. He's been used as a long relief option, a leverage arm, and even earned a save this season, so he's been wearing a number of hats.
He also has a couple of option years remaining, so the A's could be seeing how he finishes the year in the rotation, while potentially using him as a depth option heading into next year.
We know the rotation (if healthy) will consist of Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs, Jacob Lopez, and Luis Morales, leaving guys like Spence, Mason Barnett, Luis Medina, Ken Waldichuk, Brady Basso, Osvaldo Bido, Gunnar Hoglund and Jack Perkins fighting over the fifth and final spot.
That also doesn't even mention a number of prospects that the A's have that will be nearing their debuts in 2026. On that list will be Kade Morris, Gage Jump, Braden Nett, and potentially even this year's first-round pick Jamie Arnold.
While pitching has been a need for the Athletics all season, the staff has been terrific since the All Star break, holding a 3.78 ERA overall, which ranks 7th in MLB. The bullpen has been one of the best in baseball in that span too, funnily enough with the San Diego Padres being right at the top with the green and gold following the Mason Miller trade.
With the pitching staff turning things around in the second half, that could make it a lot more difficult to earn a roster spot heading into 2026, so Sunday's outing could have big implications for Spence heading into next year.