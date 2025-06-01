A's Miguel Andujar Likely Headed to IL
The Athletics dropped their sixth straight game on Sunday, 8-4 up in Toronto against the Blue Jays. In the process, they also appeared to have lost third baseman/left fielder Miguel Andujar for an undetermined amount of time.
Andujar was pulled from the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, replaced by utility-man Max Schuemann. In the top of the inning, he had reached on a fielder's choice when the Jays went for the out at home, and he would come around to score on a Luis Urías double.
Martín Gallegos of MLB.com initially reported after the game that Andujar would be headed to the IL with an oblique injury, and then made the correction that Mark Kotsay said that Andujar will "most likely" end up on the IL, but that they would wait for him to be tested on Monday before making that determination.
Losing Andujar will be a bit of a blow for the A's offense, which is currently the only part of the team that is working on a somewhat consistent basis. A's pitchers finished with an ERA close to seven in the month of May, and began June by allowing eight runs.
Andujar began the season as the team's left fielder, but with the arrival of top prospect Nick Kurtz, Tyler Soderstrom began patrolling left, and Andujar moved to the infield dirt to take over as the third baseman on a pretty consistent basis.
For the year, Andujar is batting .296 with a .328 OBP, three home runs and 20 RBI. According to FanGraphs, he holds a 107 wRC+ (100 is league average), so he's been a solid bat for the club. His defense has been below league average at both third base and in left field, however.
It would appear as though Max Schuemann would be first in line to take over at third base with Urshela currently injured, but the team also has CJ Alexander on the roster, and he could see some time at the hot corner as well. They could also bring up prospect Max Muncy, who is batting .317 with a .387 on-base and three home runs since being optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.
With the A's having lost 17 of their last 18, their hopes for competing have been slipping away with each passing day. With the calendar flipping to June, the club will likely now be approaching the trade deadline as sellers if they don't turn things around immediately. The problem is, they don't have a ton of expiring contracts that would be worth much in return.
Andujar was one of those players that is set to hit free agency this winter that could have netted a flier prospect. This potential injury could nix those trade plans, or lessen the return for the A's.