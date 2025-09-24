A's Minor League Team Grabs Early Edge in PCL Championship
The Las Vegas Aviators (A's) are taking on the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) in Vegas for the Pacific Coast League Championship this week. In the first game of the series on Tuesday night, the Aviators had A's 15th-ranked prospect, Kade Morris, on the mound. Morris was acquired from the New York Mets at the 2024 Trade Deadline for Paul Blackburn.
The young right-hander tossed seven innings for the Aviators as he punched out two Rainers' batters, but allowed just four hits, two walks. and one run. Las Vegas then turned to 24-year-old Gustavo Rodriguez, who has been one of their best relievers, and he'd toss two scoreless innings to close out the 7-1 win.
During the regular season, Rodriguez held a 2.27 ERA in 31.2 innings for the Aviators, and a 1.64 ERA across 3 different levels in the A's organization this year. He tossed six scoreless inning with Hi-A Lansing, then another scoress 6 1/3 with Double-A Midland before getting called up to Vegas. On the season he held a cumulative 1.64 ERA across 44 innings.
Rodriguez had been in the St. Louis Cardinals system since 2018, but after his release last year he ended up signing a minor-league deal with the Athletics in November, having never pitched in the upper minors.
The A's 11th-ranked prospect Daniel Susac and 17th-ranked prospect Ryan Lasko both powered the Aviators' offense with five combined hits, four runs scored, and 4 RBI. Lasko hit a 412-foot bomb to left field in the fifth inning to put Las Vegas ahead. Lasko would also hit a triple in the game, and Susac doubled.
Denzel Clarke also made his first rehab appearance in this game, going 0-for-3 in his six innings.
After having 23-year-old Kade Morris tossing his gem on Tuesday, Vegas will trot out a pitcher that is 12 years older than him on Wednesday night to hopefully grab Game 2 of the series. It will be former A's big leaguer Aaron Brooks on the mound to face 27-year-old Blas Castaño, who has three innings pitched at the big league level this year for the Mariners.
If there is a Game 3, it will be held on Thursday in Las Vegas, though the pitching matchup has not been announced. The winner of this series will also take on the winner of the International League series in a one-game contest for the Triple-A title later this week.
Although the big league A's are out of playoff contention this season, it's certainly fun to watch some of the A's future stars go ahead and try to win the Pacific Coast League. Because it's only a best of three format, if the Aviators win tonight, they will win the championship for the first time as the A's Triple-A affiliate.