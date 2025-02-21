A's Officially Bringing Back Popular Jersey in 2025
When the Athletics dropped their promotional schedule last month, A's on SI noticed that a couple of the jersey options that were chosen for bobbleheads appeared to be new additions to the rotation. One of those jerseys has officially been confirmed by A's DH Brent Rooker, who broke the news on social media.
That's right, the gold jerseys are making a return.
This is actually something we considered to be an option right when the 2024 season was ending, since the A's would need to incorporate at least one new jersey option with the team's temporary relocation to West Sacramento beginning in the 2025 season.
The team had been wearing kelly greens as their alternate, which read "Oakland" across the chest. That one obviously wouldn't make the cut with the team no longer residing in The Town. Just seemed like bringing back a fan favorite would be an easy win for a franchise that could use a few.
That said, it also appears as though the kelly greens will stay in rotation, but will instead have "Athletics" written across the chest, which is also what the road grays will have as well. The Lawrence Butler bobble in the top right corner of this post shows a preview of what to expect.
While the A's have had gold jerseys of different styles throughout their tenure in Oakland, with Charlie Finley wanting the colors to "pop" on television, the specific jerseys that the A's are bringing back were worn from 2014-2018, which is sure to ellicit strong memories and reactions from longtime A's fans.
These are the jerseys that fan favorites like Josh Donaldson, Sean Doolittle, Matt Chapman, and Matt Olson wore. Now, they will also be in the mix for the fresh crop of talent on the A's roster.
The gold jerseys went away after the 2018 campaign as the team celebrated 50 years in Oakland by unveiling the ultra popular kelly green jerseys. It does feel a little odd to bring back those jerseys from the 1970s to celebrate Oakland just a couple of years before the franchise announced that they would be leaving for Las Vegas.
Bringing them along for the trip to Sacramento is also an odd choice--if the bobblehead prophecy holds true. From a business perspective it makes sense though, since they are some of the best-reviewed threads in baseball, and with a brand new group of fans to show them off to, may as well come dressed to impress.
The A's have long had some of the best, and most unique jerseys in baseball, and adding the gold jerseys back into the mix for the 2025 season is sure to excite fans new and old.