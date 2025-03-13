A's Option Pitcher Acquired From Tampa Bay Rays This Offseason
The Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays linked up on a fairly big trade for both clubs this offseason, with the A's acquiring Jeffrey Springs as the centerpiece of the deal, while the Rays received right-handed flame-thrower Joe Boyle, first baseman Will Simpson, righty Jacob Watters, and the somewhat rare inclusion of a draft pick. In this case, it was a Competitive Balance Round A Draft Pick.
The A's also received left-hander Jacob Lopez, a 27-year-old left-hander who had racked up 22.2 big-league innings over the past two seasons. In 2024, he made four appearances, making one start, and gave up five hits, seven runs (six earned), walked seven, and struck out eight in 10.2 frames. He finished with a 5.23 ERA, adding in a 1.16 WHIP and a .135 batting average against.
It was the walks that really did a number on Lopez last season in his brief stint with the Rays.
On Wednesday night, the Athletics announced that Lopez has been optioned to minor-league camp, and they have said all along that they feel Lopez is a starting pitcher. In order to reach the majors and break into the A's rotation, he'll have to figure a couple of things out.
When Lopez has been called up the past two years, he has held strikeout rates of 26% and 27.9% in Triple-A, yet when he reaches the bigs, that rate has dropped all the way to 14.8% and 17.4%, which are double-digit drop-offs in both seasons. The A's coaches will be tasked with figuring out how to keep that strikeout rate more consistent.
The other route they could take would be to drop his walk rate below ten percent. If he can hold a strikeout minus walk rate (K-BB) above ten percent, then he could have more success at the next level than he has shown in previous seasons. Ideally, he could work on improving both aspects here.
With Lopez out of contention for a roster spot, that also opens up the final slot in the bullpen mix. While there's no guarantee it will happen, it would make sense for that to go to a long reliever, and potentially another left-hander.
The A's currently have T.J. McFarland as their lone southpaw in the bullpen mix. Lopez could have been in that mix too, but the A's appear to want him as a starter for now.
With Brady Basso dealing with a strained shoulder, the only other left-hander on the roster that could also be a long-man is Hogan Harris, who posted a 2.86 ERA (4.23 FIP) last season in 21 appearances (nine starts).
If the A's opt to go with a straight left-hander that doesn't need to eat multiple innings, then they could also go with Matt Krook, 30, who is the lone non-roster lefty still in the mix. He has appeared in five games, spanning 4.1 innings and holds an 8.31 ERA this spring.
The Athletics have not yet put Ken Waldichuk on the 60-day IL, so they have a little bit of room to maneuver if they want to add one non-roster player. If handedness doesn't necessarily matter, then the club could go with Justin Sterner, another former Rays pitcher, for that final spot.
The A’s now have 42 players in camp, which includes 36 players on the 40-man roster and six non-roster invitees. The breakdown includes 20 pitchers, three catchers, 12 infielders and seven outfielders.