A's Return to West Sacramento After Winning Road Trip
The Athletics embarked on their road trip with a good mindset and a fiery aggression to combat the cold, Chicago air. They showed great signs of life for their offense and paired with some stellar starting pitching and bullpen performances, completed a sweep of the White Sox.
Tyler Soderstrom emerged as a rising star on this road trip as his power was on display for the league to see. The A's are adding another rising star to the roster, with the promotion of No. 1 prospect Nick Kurtz expected to happen on Tuesday.
Things did not carry over to Milwaukee, however, due to a sluggish offense and some missed opportunities which led to a series loss to the Brewers. Still, they were able to go 4-2 on the road and are now just two games under .500. They return home to West Sacramento hoping to continue with some of that power that we saw on the first portion of this trip.
In Game 1 against the Brewers, the Athletics looked somewhat flat, not scoring until the sixth inning, which was surprising after such a great three-game series against the White Sox. Newcomer to the rotation J.T. Ginn was not as stellar this time around, and while he gave up three earned, he also had 7 strikeouts.
In Game 2, they received a great performance from Luis Severino, going eight innings, only giving up three hits and one run.
The loss on Saturday caused some fans and media to wonder what moves could be on the horizon for the Crew. One name that has been floated is right-hander Craig Yoho, whose performance this spring was almost enough for him to make the Opening Day roster.
He started off the year in the minor leagues, but is expected to be called up soon. Perhaps they will be needing his services sooner rather than later. He was an eighth round pick of the Brewers in 2023 and is currently the No. 19 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline.
Brent Rooker hit his sixth home run of the season on Saturday and Shea Langeliers smashed his fifth, which is great to see these two heating up. Let's hope their bats stay hot as the weather warms, especially at their home park in Sacramento.
Their offense on Saturday alone proved to be all they needed as Mason Miller shut the door for the win, collecting his sixth save, as they headed for the rubber match on Sunday.
Rookie righty Logan Henderson took the ball for the Brewers in the final matchup, making his MLB debut. It was a memorable performance for him and the Brewers, and one that the Athletics would rather forget.
He dazzled and outshined the A's lineup, who could not get anything going offensively once again (a theme in this series). "He threw an absolute gem," Brewers manager Pat Murphy remarked of his rookie pitcher.
Seth Brown broke up the shoutout with a solo shot in the fifth for the A's, but the rest of the lineup was no match for Henderson's stuff as he racked up nine strikeouts. Athletics lefty Jeffrey Springs left the game in the third inning which was later reported as hamstring tightness.
Let's hope it's noting serious. These things are often day-to-day, but Martin Gallegos (MLB.com) writes Springs "hopes he'll be good to go" for his next start at home.
Now, the A's return to Sutter Health Park to welcome in the Texas Rangers, a division rival and a tough test for the Athletics. It will be interesting to see how both teams fair in this setting for the matchup. The A's now have a few more games under their belt under the Sacramento lights, and the Rangers will come out swinging.
RHP Osvaldo Bido will head to the mound for the A's against LHP Patrick Corbin for the Rangers. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 7:05pm.