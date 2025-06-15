A's Secure Series Win Against Kansas City Royals
The Athletics have won their second game in Kansas City against the Royals. With the win, the A’s have won the series and will be looking for a sweep tomorrow. Despite losses piling up over the past month, having two series wins in the span of a week and a half would be a great way for the club to get back on track.
A’s southpaw Jacob Lopez tossed six innings for the team, and once again struck out nine opposing batters, for the second time in his last three starts. The nine strikeouts ties a career high. The left-hander is proving that he has the stuff to be one of the best strikeout pitchers on the staff.
Max Muncy and the A’s would open up the scoring in the second inning with a 2-run shot to bring in Tyler Soderstrom to give the team a 2-0 lead. The A’s would strike again in the fourth inning, as infielder Luis Urías would double to score Soderstrom yet again.
After six innings of work, Lopez would get pulled after throwing 98 pitches, and only allowed three hits, one walk, and no runs. When Lopez has been on for the A's, he has been an absolute shutdown pitcher for the club. In starts against the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, and now the Royals, the lefty has racked up 17 innings of work and allowed just one total run, along with just ten hits.
The A’s put in Michael Kelly for his fourth appearance of the season in the seventh, coming off his suspension. Kelly was able to pitch two innings for the Green and Gold, and didn’t allow any hits, striking out two batters. The right-hander has now gone 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run since his return.
In the seventh inning, A’s right-fielder Lawrence Butler would hit his 10th home run of the season to extend their lead to 4-0. Last season Butler ended up with 22 home runs, so he is well on his way to at least matching, if not exceeding, that total.
Southpaw Hogan Harris would come on in the ninth to close out the game for the A’s. The A’s elected to not use Mason Miller today, as he threw 25 pitches last night in another non-save situation, and gave up three runs--almost blowing the five-run lead the A’s had when he entered. Hogan Harris was able to toss a scoreless ninth inning today in Miller’s place.
These types of games have been few and far between for the A's of late, so this was a great sign for the club as they attempt to salvage their season. Holding the Royals resurgent offense from scoring in the whole game is a solid feat to accomplish. This was also a solid day from the A's offense, as Jacob Wilson was also able to record yet another multi-hit day to raise his batting average to .369.
Tomorrow, the A’s will be looking to wrap up the three-game set with a series win. The A’s will have veteran left-hander Jeffrey Springs on the mound, coming off a start in Los Angeles where he had eight strikeouts. The team will face Royals’ southpaw Noah Cameron, who is putting together a very good rookie season. Following tomorrow’s game, the A’s will head back west to West Sacramento to face the first place Astros.