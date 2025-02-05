A's Slugger Brent Rooker's 2025 Projections
This off-season, the A's deservingly gave their All-Star Slugger, Brent Rooker, a backloaded five-year contract extension. Rooker was a 2023 AL All-Star, as well as being a Silver Slugger Award Winner in 2024. In both seasons, Rooker recorded 30+ home runs, with 30 on the nose in '23, and then 39 in 2024.
This year's Fangraphs projections are out, and they have Brent Rooker recording yet another 30+ home run season, which would be his third in a row.
The FanGraphs projections have Brent Rooker hitting 36 home runs, which would rank the sixth highest in Major League Baseball, behind the un-signed Pete Alonso, the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr., and 2024 MVP's Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. This list has Rooker ranked higher than MLB superstars such as Juan Soto, Yordan Alvarez, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Rooker is also projected to have a .814 OPS this upcoming season. This projection looks pretty good on the surface, but it's actually down over 100 points from his 2024 campaign where he posted an OPS of .927. Despite the lower OPS projection for this upcoming season, you can't be upset if Rooker posts an OPS over .800 for a third season in a row.
It's quite impressive to be talking about Rooker possibly having a third consecutive 30+ homer season with an OPS higher than .800, because of how the team acquired Rooker.
He was a former first-round pick, then after a few big-league opportunities, he was quickly deemed a bust. The A's claimed him off waivers in November of 2022, and it was arguably the best transaction the team has made in recent history. It's also probably not crazy to say he was the best waiver claim in team history.
As mentioned earlier, Rooker would end up making the AL All-Star team in his first year with the team, and has been a star in Major League Baseball ever since.
Fangraphs projects Rooker to have a much lower batting average in his 2025 campaign, however. He batted a stellar .293 last season and is now projected to bat just .253, which is still solid for a power hitter, but is way lower than his batting average in 2024.
Overall, even with the lowered projections for Rooker's batting average and OPS, he's still expected to have another 30 home run campaign and an impressive .800+ OPS, he will prove to be a star player yet again this year.
One factor that is currently impossible to project is how much the switch in home ballparks will aid Rooker's numbers. The Oakland Coliseum was known for its foul territory, and the marine layer, two factors that hurt offensive production. Sutter Health Park in Sacramento doesn't have either of those factors to deal with, so Rook could turn this into his own launching pad.