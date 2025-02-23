A's Trade Pieces From Tampa Bay Rays Dazzle in Debuts
In December, the Sacramento Athletics went after starting pitching. They signed free agent Luis Severino to a franchise record contract, at three years and $67 million, then they made a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire left-handers Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez in exchange for Joe Boyle, Will Simpson, and Jacob Watters, along with a Competitive Balance Round A draft pick.
The A's rotation combined for a 4.76 ERA last season, ranking No. 26 in the majors, and they're hoping that the additions of Severino, Springs, and to a degree Lopez will help them have more of a league average group in 2025.
On Sunday, Springs was the first pitcher in use for the A's, making his debut in green and gold. In his first outing, he was exactly what the Athletics were hoping for, going two scoreless innings while giving up two hits and striking out a pair.
Both strikeouts came in the first, while the hits came after Springs recorded the first out in the top of the second. Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman singled to left, and DH Keston Hiura followed that up with a single of his own, putting runners at first and second.
Springs responded by getting second baseman Owen Miller to ground into a double play.
Following Springs out of the bullpen was Lopez, who tallied two scoreless innings of his own, walking one and striking out two. Lopez walked the first batter he faced in the top of the third, third baseman Kyle Karros, but after a pop out, he was able to induce a double play ball of his own to get out of the inning, facing the minimum.
Lopez came out firing in the fourth, striking out Sean Bouchard and Sam Hilliard, then getting Michael Toglia to ground out to third.
In what could be good news for the A's as they move into Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, all four outs that were put in play by Springs and Lopez were on the ground. The A's are unsure of how the minor-league facility will play with big-league hitters swatting balls, and they have made some efforts to bring in ground ball pitchers--just in case.