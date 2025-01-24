A's Upcoming Free Agents, Payroll Implications
The Athletics have made a number of signings this offseason, which should give the club a decent shot at taking another big step forward as they look to put their 50-112 season from 2023 behind them. The A's have a young roster overall, with the front office looking to see which players will be part of the team for the long haul, and which spots they may need to upgrade next winter.
As we approach Spring Training, let's take a look at the four players the A's have currently under contract that will hit the free agent market once the 2025 season is complete, as well as the impact this will have on the payroll.
Miguel Andujar
Andujar came to the A's last season as a waiver claim from the Pittsburgh Pirates after spending most of his time in recent years playing in the minors. What he showed in 2024 is that he can still hit, batting .285 with a .320 OBP and a 103 OPS+. He has an explosive arm in the outfield, but his overall defense didn't grade out well.
Andujar is likely slotted for a platoon role in left field in 2025, with Seth Brown facing right-handers, and Andujar handling the southpaws.
Andujar will make $3 million this coming season.
José Leclerc
The veteran righty reliever just signed with the A's, so it feels weird to talk about him leaving already, but that is the case with Leclerc. The 31-year-old was a member of the 2023 World Series-winning Texas Rangers and became a reliable closing option during the postseason. Over his eight-year career, Leclerc has closed out 41 games total and holds a 3.27 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP.
This coming season he is expected to be the set-up man for Mason Miller, providing a stable bridge in the late innings when the A's hold a lead. His addition makes the whole team better, because Tyler Ferguson and Michel Otañez can be pushed up an inning, effectively shortening games.
Leclerc signed for $10 million.
Gio Urshela
The A's needed a third baseman with some experience, and Urshela has been on seven teams in nine MLB seasons, including the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves this past season. Over the course of his career he's been a league-average hitter (99 OPS+), but last year he ended up batting .250 with a .286 on-base and nine home runs. He also put up an 82 OPS+.
How Urshela will be used is still up for debate. He could certainly be the A's primary third baseman, but he could also form a platoon with someone like Darell Hernaiz, as we've discussed previously this winter. We should know more on his role with the club once camp opens up.
Urshela is set to make $2.15 million this season.
T.J. McFarland
The first signing the A's made this offseason was to bring back left-hander T.J. McFarland, who was with the club in 2020, and then brought back right before Opening Day last season. He made 79 appearances for the club last year and held a 3.81 ERA (3.82 FIP) across 56 2/3 innings.
While he was a key contributor on the field, McFarland was also a great resource for the young pitching staff over the course of the year. That was one reason he was brought back so quickly. The other is that he has tended to keep the ball on the ground throughout his career, and that is a skill that may come in handy as the Athletics shift to playing in Sutter Health Park.
McFarland signed for $1.8 million.
Combined, the four players that will become free agents next offseason are due $16.95 million this season, which will be a key figure to keep an eye on for the A's, as they will have six players reaching their first year of arbitration in 2026. That means modest pay bumps for JP Sears, Shea Langeliers, Esteury Ruiz, Mason Miller, Ken Waldichuk, and JJ Bleday.
With the A's only needing to spend around $105 million, could we see some movement on the roster in addition to those four free agents? It's also worth noting that both Luis Severino and Brent Rooker's contracts will increase. Severino will go from $20 million to $25 million, while Rooker will go from $4 million to $8 million, which will already eat up nine million of the payroll that will be coming off the books, even without the six guys that are set for arbitration.