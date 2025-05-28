Inside The As

After Stops with Yankees, Mets, Luis Severino Reaches Career Milestone with A's

Luis Severino struck out Astros' Jose Altuve for his 1,000th career strikeout on Wednesday.

Dylan Quinn

Apr 30, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
/ Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday, Athletics ace Luis Severino punched out Jose Altuve for his 1,000th career strikeout. Severino's first career strikeout came against now MLB veteran Xander Bogaerts, and now his 1,000th comes against another veteran in Altuve.

Severino began his career with the New York Yankees, before signing with the New York Mets as a free agent in 2024. After a solid rebound year, he inked a three-year deal with the Athletics for $67 million, becoming the largest contract the franchise has ever handed out.

Now the 31-year-old will spend at least this season and the next playing at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. His three-year deal includes a player opt-out. That option year is work $22 million, which could potentially be enough to keep him around for that third and final season. He's making $20 million this season, and $25 million in 2026.

Severino has struggled at home so far this season, but has been one of the league's best pitchers on the road. He held a 0.72 ERA on the road heading into Wednesday's game against the Astros, and after going six innings and giving up two runs (one earned), his ERA crept up slightly to 0.87 in five road starts.

The A's pitching staff really needed an experienced arm heading into this season, and they sure got one. Severino has provided some stability, and has certainly provided innings on a consistent basis, which has been huge for the club. While he has just one win on the season, that has more to do with the run support that he has (or hasn't) received than his performance on the field.

Dylan Quinn
DYLAN QUINN

I grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about my favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but I love the team and all of the current and former players so much. I currently attend school at Penn State Scranton where I get the opportunity to play college baseball.

