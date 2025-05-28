After Stops with Yankees, Mets, Luis Severino Reaches Career Milestone with A's
In the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday, Athletics ace Luis Severino punched out Jose Altuve for his 1,000th career strikeout. Severino's first career strikeout came against now MLB veteran Xander Bogaerts, and now his 1,000th comes against another veteran in Altuve.
Severino began his career with the New York Yankees, before signing with the New York Mets as a free agent in 2024. After a solid rebound year, he inked a three-year deal with the Athletics for $67 million, becoming the largest contract the franchise has ever handed out.
Now the 31-year-old will spend at least this season and the next playing at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. His three-year deal includes a player opt-out. That option year is work $22 million, which could potentially be enough to keep him around for that third and final season. He's making $20 million this season, and $25 million in 2026.
Severino has struggled at home so far this season, but has been one of the league's best pitchers on the road. He held a 0.72 ERA on the road heading into Wednesday's game against the Astros, and after going six innings and giving up two runs (one earned), his ERA crept up slightly to 0.87 in five road starts.
The A's pitching staff really needed an experienced arm heading into this season, and they sure got one. Severino has provided some stability, and has certainly provided innings on a consistent basis, which has been huge for the club. While he has just one win on the season, that has more to do with the run support that he has (or hasn't) received than his performance on the field.