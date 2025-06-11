Angels Walk-Off A's in Extras
The Los Angeles Angels have yet to lose a game to the Athletics this season, sitting at a perfect 6-0 to begin their 2025 schedule. On Tuesday night in Anaheim, the A's were no-hit through five, and it wasn't until there was two down in the top of the sixth that Brent Rooker recorded the A's first hit of the game, a run-scoring double to center that brought home Max Schuemann.
Even though they'd had no answer for José Soriano (7 IP, 2 hits, ER, 2 BB, 12K) up to that point, the A's all of a sudden found themselves with a 1-0 lead.
Mitch Spence had matched Soriano for the first five frames in just his second start since joining the A's rotation. He ended up going five scoreless innings, giving up three hits and striking out four. Spence isn't quite built up all the way to go 100 pitches in an outing, and at 75 he was lifted for the recently returned Michael Kelly.
The veteran right-hander added two scoreless innings of work of his own, and heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, it appeared as though the A's may have done just enough to earn the win in this one.
That is, until the first pitch that pinch-hitter Travis d'Arnaud saw from lefty T.J. McFarland, which he sent out to left-center--an estimated 398 feet. Not even A's centerfielder Denzel Clarke could reach that one.
With the score tied 1-1, the momentum of the game dramatically changed. McFarland would get Zach Neto to ground out before Nolan Schanuel singled to right. Having faced his three batters, McFarland was pulled in favor of Tyler Ferguson, who was touched up for three runs in his inning of work against the Angels on Monday night.
This time around, he escaped the jam, retiring Mike Trout and Taylor Ward, before working a scoreless ninth with the game still knotted at one all.
The game was really decided in the top of the tenth, when the A's not only didn't score a run--even with the zombie runner starting at second base--but they failed to even advance the runner to third base in their half of the tenth.
With the A's on the road, Mason Miller was being held back for a save situation, and since the game was still 1-1 in the bottom of the tenth, left-hander Hogan Harris got the ball. He retired Luis Rengifo on a failed bunt attempt that was popped up and caught behind the plate by newcomer Austin Wynns. Harris was also able to record the second out, getting Kevin Newman to ground out, which allowed the runner to advance to third.
The A's decided to intentionally walk Neto to get to Schanuel to set up an left-on-left matchup, and the Angels lefty was able to take a curve on the outer edge of the plate and serve it into center for the game winner.
While the A's have been piling up losses over the past month, and they struck out 14 times in this one, there are still two positives in this game. Ferguson, who has been on-and-off, was able to record five outs in this one while not allowing a hit and striking out a pair. Hopefully this is a sign that he's beginning to turn things around.
Since the beginning of the Seattle series in West Sacramento last month, a span of 15 appearances, Ferguson has a 9.88 ERA, giving up 16 hits, 15 ER, and nine walks while striking out 12 over 13 2/3 innings. In the month of April he held a 0.71 ERA, which is closer to what he produced last season. The A's need Ferguson to turn things around, either as a building block, or a potential trade piece.
The other positive has been Mitch Spence since joining the A's rotation. The 27-year-old former Rule 5 pick has made two turns in the starting five, and has combined for ten innings of work, just six hits and one walk allowed, giving up one earned run, and striking out eight. He's a guy that can fill up the strike zone, and with Sean Newcomb and Osvaldo Bido in the bullpen, the A's should be plenty covered on innings out of the 'pen.