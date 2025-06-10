A's Officially Activate Nick Kurtz, Austin Wynns
As expected, the Athletics have officially activated first baseman Nick Kurtz from the IL ahead of Monday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. The top prospect landed on the injured list back on May 27 after straining his left hip flexor running to third base.
After one rehab game with the High-A Stockton Ports (who play about an hour outside of West Sacramento) on Saturday night, Kurtz was back in the A's clubhouse on Sunday morning so that he'd be able to catch the team's flight to Anaheim.
At the time of his injury, Kurtz was really beginning to put things together at the plate, going 7-for-25 (,280) in his last seven while putting up a .380 OBP and smacking four home runs. It's the kind of production he put up in the minor leagues. If the A's can add that bat back into the lineup, this is a dangerous group, in addition to Lawrence Butler, Jacob Wilson, and Brent Rooker.
To make room for Kurtz, the A's optioned former first rounder Logan Davidson back to Las Vegas. He made it into nine games in his first stint with the A's, going 3-for-20 (.150) with 12 strikeouts.
The Athletics have also activated catcher Austin Wynns, whom they acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations. With regular catcher Shea Langeliers on the IL, and potentially for a few weeks, the team was looking to add some veteran presence behind the plate, and they are going with Wynn.
The A's previously had Jhonny Pereda (yes, the guy that struck out Shohei Ohtani last month) and Willie MacIver as their two catchers. The duo had combined for under 40 games of action in the big leagues. Wynns, 34, has played in 257 and has been a decent hitter in his time in the bigs. To make room for their new addition, the club also optioned Pereda to Triple-A Las Vegas.
The A's will begin their series with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night at 6:38 p.m. (PT) and will be utilizing the opener once again. Grant Holman will get the ball for the green and gold, slotted ahead of left-hander Jeffrey Springs (5-4, 4.66). He'll be opposed by lefty Yusei Kikuchi (1-5, 3.23)
After going on losing streaks of 11, and then immediately following that one, nine, the A's have won three of four, taking the final game of their series against the Minnesota Twins, and then the weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles. The Angels were one of the teams that came in and collected some wins against the Athletics during their down stretch, so the A's will be looking to show them a different version of themselves.