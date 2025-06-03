Athletics Hope to Flip the Script in June
In what was a special homecoming to Toronto for rookie Denzel Clarke, who showed off his skills with the bat and the glove, it was overshadowed by the team's performance and four-game sweep, a fitting end to a nightmare month of May for the Athletics.
When trying to explain the losses over the last thirty days, every game seemed to have a different culprit: whether that was poor offensive execution, defensive struggles, shaky starting pitching, injuries, bullpen, etc.
Here a few notes as we leave May behind and look forward to June. June is a busy month and one of the best (and hottest) months in Sacramento, filled with lots of activities, outdoor concerts, etc.
The Athletics will certainly have an uptick in their attendance, and hopefully the team and crowd feed off each other to create a home field advantage for the green and gold.
The Athletics issued 110 walks in May
Yes, you read that right. The Athletics were in the top 3 in MLB in walks the last month, paired with the highest ERA at 6.88. Their relievers also getting taxed, and are currently 5th in innings pitched at 224.2 innings, while giving up 249 hits, 154 earned runs and 31 home runs.
If the relievers can find their confidence and string together a handful of good outings, that will certainly pick up a struggling staff.
The offense has still been productive
OF/DH Brent Rooker and 1B Nick Kurtz both picked up five home runs in the month of May. The A's are receiving some quality production up and down their lineup, and on the year actually rank inside of the Top 10 in MLB for .AVG, .SLG, and .OPS for the month of May.
Their offensive stats are somewhat surprising considering they endured an 11-game losing streak and now a current 6-game skid. But it's important we acknowledge the contributions of those like Jacob Wilson, Miguel Andujar, Shea Langeliers and others who have been picking up the squad in some key moments.
Injuries to key pieces of the lineup and pitching staff have hurt the A's
Miguel Andujar sustained right oblique discomfort in Sunday's game and will likely will be placed on the injured list, manager Mark Kotsay said after Sunday's finale in Toronto. They are awaiting MRI results to be taken Monday, and will update as news becomes available.
RHP J.T. Ginn, who suffered a strained right quad, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on June 5.
LHP T.J. McFarland is progressing toward a rehab assignment after an abductor strain, with a plan likely to be mapped out this week.
1B Nick Kurtz with a hip flexor strain, will run the bases on June 7 and from there will begin a minor league rehab assignment if all goes well.
On May 23, an MRI confirmed a left hamstring strain for Gio Urshela. Whether starting or as a bat off the bench, he is a key piece of the offense especially when the team needs a clutch hit in later innings. He is sidelined from baseball activity for the time being with no timeline for a return yet.
Next Up:
Another homestand begins, and the A's will first face the Minnesota Twins on Monday evening. Luis Severino will get the ball for the Athletics while the Twins will send Joe Ryan to the mound. A's fans are hoping to see another losing streak end and cheer on their team, thankful that a new month is finally here.
First pitch is set for Monday night at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento at 7:05 PDT.